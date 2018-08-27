Nearly a dozen years ago, Carolyn Weber joined the staff of Deadwood History Inc., as an archivist charged with organizing the vast Homestake Mining Co. collection tracing 125 years of gold mining history through myriad historical artifacts and more than 9,000 photographs.
Today, Weber serves as executive director of DHI. Although the 57-year-old who holds a master’s degree in museum studies is little-known outside historical circles, Weber is a driving force behind what local residents and visitors learn about the fabled Wild West community. So, we sat down with her to find out what still trips her trigger about the past.
Tell us a little bit about the facilities you oversee, the number of staff, and the scope of DHI’s collections.
DHI is the nonprofit organization that oversees the operations of the Adams Museum, the Days of ’76 Museum, the Historic Adams House, and the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. All four of these properties are different and unique, but work together to interpret the history of Deadwood and the Black Hills in the context of the American West.
Our organization employs 11 full-time and 12 part-time and seasonal staff. DHI’s collections are vast and varied, dating back millions of years ago to the present. Just a smattering of the items includes paleontological specimens, a trunk from the Cheyenne to Deadwood stage line, thousands of beautiful and dramatic historical photographs, a personal possessions box that sailed on the Mayflower, Deadwood You Bet materials, champion bronc riding saddles, Homestake Mining Co. records, and revealing diaries.
What are a few of the most unusual, rare and intriguing items or artifacts from DHI’s collections?
Potato Creek Johnny’s nugget, on display at the Adams Museum, has to be one of the most valuable pieces in the collection. Weighing in at 7.346 troy ounces, it is one of the largest gold nuggets that has ever been unearthed in the Black Hills. W.E. Adams paid $250 for it back in the 1930s. Imagine what it is worth today?
The plesiosaur, a one-of-a-kind marine reptile, is the rarest artifact in DHI’s collections. It was discovered in 1934, near Fruitdale by amateur paleontologists Charles Haas and his son, Arthur. The plesiosaur is over 95 million years old.
The entire Adams House is a beautiful and tangible piece of history that retains the triumphs and tragedies of two of the most influential families in Deadwood’s history. Thanks to Deadwood Historic Preservation funds, the house has been restored to its original beauty and welcomes 10,000 visitors annually.
With more than 50 carriages, wagons, stagecoachs and buggies on display, the carriage collection at the Days of ‘76 Museum is very impressive. The animal-powered vehicles were an important part of Deadwood’s history: they brought pioneers, miners and outlaws into town as well as much needed supplies, mail and news from the outside world. Over 80 percent of them are used each year in the time-honored Days of ‘76 parade.
What do you think would surprise most people about DHI and the work you and your associates perform?
I think they would be surprised by how much we have to offer our local residents and visitors. DHI’s three great museums and research center are just the tip of the iceberg. We offer myriad diverse public programs for both youth and adults; many of our historic photographs and archival materials are available online; many of our exhibits feature interactive and hands-on aspects; we offer specialty and themed tours; we publish an annual calendar of historic photographs; our quarterly newsletter is full of articles about historic events, people and places; we have summer concerts that showcase regional musical talent; we often work with Deadwood Historic Preservation, local businesses and community members in our historic preservation and interpretation efforts; and so much more. The DHI staff is smart, creative, dedicated, energetic and always on the lookout for new challenges and opportunities that will take DHI to the next level.
What is your favorite anecdote, story, or occurrence that’s happened since you joined Deadwood History?
One of my favorite experiences while working at DHI occurred at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. Back in 2015, a young couple came into the HARCC on a whim. They were on their way to Lead, but got detoured with road construction that took them past the place. They stopped in to see if we had any records that might help them with some genealogy research they were doing on the young woman’s great aunt. The couple’s family had been searching for years to locate information on the great aunt, but were never able to find anything concrete. We searched our records and found a match with her great aunt’s name. The box containing materials associated with the family member was retrieved from the stacks and presented to the couple. In the box was a file that contained original adoption paperwork for the great aunt and several other important related documents. The couple was so excited to discover this evidence of their long-lost relative that they were shaking and near tears. It is unexpected moments like that that make this job so rewarding. When we can make a connection with people through historic collections that have been left to our stewardship, that’s what it’s all about.
With so many historical artifacts, including a historic home, a museum, the HARCC, etc., what do you hope visitors take away from a visit to Deadwood?
I would like visitors to come away having discovered there is so much more to Deadwood’s history than the legends and the myths. Sure, we celebrate and embrace Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane, Preacher Smith and others, but Deadwood’s history goes beyond that. Less celebrated and publicized people contributed greatly to Deadwood’s history, including doctors such as Dr. Howe and Dr. Flora Hayward Stanford, grocers like William Emery Adams, undertakers such as Henry and Charles Robinson, bankers like Harris and Nathan Franklin, lawyers like Henry Frawley, boarding house operators like Lucretia Marchbanks, miners like Frank Bryant and John Mellor, and tireless Deadwood promoters like Nell Perrigoue. The legends and those not so legendary combined to make Deadwood the unique place it was, is and always will be.