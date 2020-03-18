Deadwood Mountain Grand postpones shows through May

The Deadwood Mountain Grand has postponed events and shows scheduled through May due to the coronavirus.

They include:

• Foreigner scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8.

• Forks, Corks & Kegs, Food & Wine Festival scheduled for April 3 and 4 is postponed has been rescheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6 and 7.

• Larry the Cable Guy scheduled for April 17 is rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 4.

• Theory of a Deadman scheduled for Friday, May 15, is postponed. Rescheduled date yet to be determined.

Tickets purchased for the rescheduled shows are good for the new dates.

Refunds for tickets purchased at The Spotlight Box Office at Deadwood Mountain Grand will begin Tuesday, April 21. Call 605-559-1188 for details.

Refunds for tickets purchased at Ticketmaster.com will be honored, but the company is asking those requesting refunds to be patient "due to the influx of rescheduled events and overwhelming contact center volume.”

