SPEARFISH — Off to an 0-3 start, the Black Hills State University football team needed a win in the worst way.
The Jackets used a huge stop on the 1-yard line on 4th and goal from inside the 10 by Josh Gurnaby, and then got two big runs by Nolan Susey to seal the upset victory, 13-7 win over Fort Lewis College in the team's annual Swarm Days homecoming game Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
"This is what we talked about all week, our motto was, 'Do whatever it takes to win; find a way,'" BHSU coach John Reiners said. "It wasn't pretty, the score, the stats, it doesn't matter. They found a way.
"I'm just proud of those guys, getting the stops and getting things done when we needed to."
It had been a tough start for the Jackets, to say the least, being outscored 145-69, and facing a team that was coming off a 37-30 win over Chadron State College the week before.
Turning it into a low-scoring game meant the BHSU defense was finally able to find some momentum four games into the season.
"It's all for us just believing in each other," Gurnaby said. "We knew we were backed up, but we knew we had a chance to change this ballgame."
The Skyhawks finished with 321 yards on offense, but the BH defense only let them in the end zone one time on a 4-yard TD run by quarterback Erik Orduff with just 31 seconds until halftime.
Black Hills State also got an interception in the end zone, while Fort Lewis missed a short field goal attempt and lost the ball on downs on a couple more occasions in Jacket territory.
"(The stops) just gives them confidence," Reiners said. "That is one thing that we have lacked — confidence."
The Jacket offense had two good drives and took advantage of them, scoring first on the opening possessionwith a 52-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Keiler Harpham, who ran the ball out of the wildcat formation.
Late in the third, freshman quarterback Chance Eben, who opened the year as the team's third-string signal caller, tip-toed down the sideline for an 8-yard TD run to put the Jackets up 13-7 after the point after kick was blocked.
The game then came down to the final minutes.
After the Jacket defense stopped the Skyhawks on downs deep in their own territory, Black Hills State gave the ball right back on a fumble by Payten Gilmore on the 10-yard line.
Fort Lewis appeared to be on its way to take the lead. Ornduff gained three yards on the first run, but lost the three yards on the next two carries. On fourth down, he hit Arealous Hughes on the 2, but the hard-hitting Gurnaby stuffed him a yard short of the goal-line.
"I read it right and I saw that first guy leave, and I saw the quarterback, so I knew I had to make the play," Gurnaby said. "I put myself in the right position to get us out of that tough situation."
BHSU couldn't move the football and got a 53-yard punt by Jacob Parks. But Orduff hit Parker Strahler on a long pass to the BHSU 21-yard line.
Again, the Jackets looked like their big effort was going to come up short.
But the BH defense stepped up again as the Skyhawks gained just three more yards on the drive, losing the ball on downs on the 18.
With one minute, 46 seconds remaining, BH needed a first down or two to eat up the clock. The Jackets got that and more on an 11-yard run by Susel and a 67-yard scamper down the left sideline to the FLC 2.
After one run for no yards, the Skyhawks burned their three timeouts as Eben took two more knees to end the game.
"We knew we had to keep getting first downs to ice the game," said Susel. "We saw what was working. I told the coaches to keep running this play, they can't stop it. That's just what we did."
Susel, however, was disappointed he didn't take that second run to the house.
"I got caught; I thought I had it," he said. "But it was just great to give the team the win, finish strong. It is a great feeling."
Eben, in relief of Tyler Hammons, who is in for injured Andrew Tovar, was 5-of-8 passing for 70 yards. Hammons was 2-of-5 for 10 yards.
"The team is the reason we won," Eben said. "We get the ball back on the 3-yard line, and our running backs did a great job of getting us to our side of the field. The O-line did such a good Job, they did everything they could for me.
"I just had to do my one-eleven. Coach says all I have to do is my one-eleven, try my best. Everyone did their one-eleven and we got the win. That is how it goes. I am so happy right now."
With those two final runs, Susel finished with 127 yards on 11 carries. Harpham had 80 yards on six rushes, also catching four passes for 40 yards.
For Fort Lewis, Ornduff was 10-of-17 passing for 70 yards and Jake Lowry was 5-of-9 for 61 yards.
Jeff Hansen had 96 yards rushing for the Skylarks and Ornduff added 60 and the one score.
All wins are big, Susey said, especially the first one.
"We hadn't started off very well," Susey said. "This win is very important as we are around the half-mark of the season to get a dub, really good."
Gurnaby said they needed a reason to believe. They got a reason Saturday.
"We still have a lot to work on, but this can start the ball rolling," he said.
The Jackets are at Dixie State Saturday in St. George, Utah.