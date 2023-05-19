Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota is looking for volunteers to bring meals and smiles to senior citizens in the Black Hills.

Meals on Wheels currently delivers about 2,000 noontime meals per day each weekday in Black Hills communities, and almost 1,000 of those are delivered to older residents in Rapid City. Requests for the meals are steadily increasing, and Meals on Wheels needs more volunteers to deliver the food.

In years past, Meals on Wheels would receive a couple of requests each week from people who wanted the service. Now, Meals on Wheels gets one or two requests a day, said Tim Schnider, community resource coordinator for Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota.

Schnider believes the area’s growing senior population, along with higher food and gas prices, is contributing to the rising demand for Meals on Wheels. The program provides free meals Monday through Friday to people 60 and older. In Rapid City, 14% of the population is 60 and older, according to censusreporter.org. Schnider said Meals on Wheels serves a few people who are 100 or older.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and insurance, and successfully pass a background check. Many volunteers choose to deliver one day a week, although some deliver meals more often or serve as substitute drivers as their schedules permit.

“I’d love to see 15 new volunteers. That would be wonderful,” Schnider said.

Currently, Meals on Wheels has 27 delivery routes in Rapid City and more routes are needed, but adding routes requires more volunteers, Schnider said.

“We try and keep our routes to between 10 and 15 stops so it doesn’t take volunteers too long of a time, but several routes are up to 17 or 20 stops,” Schnider said. “When the routes start getting large, we start a new route which requires five volunteers minimum. We just started a new route out in Rapid Valley, and now the southeast side of town is growing so we might have to start a new route.”

“We always have volunteers taking vacations or (working). It’s constantly a challenge,” said Schnider, who was a meal delivery volunteer for five years before becoming the program’s community resource coordinator. He still delivers meals and said he’s recruited neighbors, friends and family to volunteer.

“If someone’s considering volunteering, reach out to us to at least ride along with a volunteer to see what we do. It’s a very rewarding experience for volunteers in helping out and giving back to the community,” he said. “We do take new volunteers out on the route their first time and we show them what we do.”

Meals on Wheels serves multiple roles in the lives of people who receive the food.

Meals are prepared locally in-house. The meals are certified by nutritionists at the South Dakota Department of Health to be heart healthy and diabetic friendly. Frozen meal options for nights and weekends are available.

The friendly conversations between seniors and volunteers is vital and welcome, too. Data released this year by the U.S. Surgeon General, titled "Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation," finds that about half of U.S. adults reported experiencing measurable levels of loneliness.

“Seniors like the companionship and chatting with the volunteers when they come out, and (seniors like) the food as well but I think companionship is a big part of it,” Schnider said. “Sometimes the volunteer is the only person seniors see that day.”

“I have one volunteer who said the seniors have paved the way…so it’s nice to give back to them for paving the way,” Schnider said. “It’s such a wonderful experience. You get to chatting with them and hearing stories from the past, and you realize how lucky we are to be living with the conveniences we have.”

The deliveries serve as a safety check as well. Volunteers knock at a senior’s door to be sure the person is home to receive the meal. If no one answers, Meals on Wheels attempts to call the person to reschedule meal delivery and be sure the person is safe and healthy. If the person can’t be reached, Schnider said Meals on Wheels contacts the senior’s emergency contact.

Go to mealsprogram.com/volunteer or call 605-394-6002 for more information or to sign up to volunteer.