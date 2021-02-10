Delores Y. Irelan

STERLING, Colo. | Delores Y. Irelan, 98, passed away Jan. 26, 2021.

Delores was born Feb. 25, 1922 in Ordway, CO, the daughter of Jackson Mires Cox and Ollie Mae Cover Cox. She graduated high school from Ordway, CO. In May 1940, then moved to Sterling, CO, and was united in marriage with Virgil E. Irelan Jan. 25, 1944 at Sharon Springs, KS.

In September 1947, the family was transferred to Chadron, NE, where she subsequently attended college, receiving a B.A. degree in Education in 1960. She was then employed as the secretary to the president of Chadron State College. In October 1968, the family moved to Arizona, then returned to Sterling in March 1973. Delores was employed at the Colorado National Bank until her retirement April 13, 1984.

Delores was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron; charter member of the Chadron State College Foundation; past president of the Chadron State College Alumni Association; member of the Chi Omega Sorority; Sigma of American Association of University Women; and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 60, Chadron, NE.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil E. Irelan, her mother and father, three sisters, and five brothers.