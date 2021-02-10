Delores Y. Irelan
STERLING, Colo. | Delores Y. Irelan, 98, passed away Jan. 26, 2021.
Delores was born Feb. 25, 1922 in Ordway, CO, the daughter of Jackson Mires Cox and Ollie Mae Cover Cox. She graduated high school from Ordway, CO. In May 1940, then moved to Sterling, CO, and was united in marriage with Virgil E. Irelan Jan. 25, 1944 at Sharon Springs, KS.
In September 1947, the family was transferred to Chadron, NE, where she subsequently attended college, receiving a B.A. degree in Education in 1960. She was then employed as the secretary to the president of Chadron State College. In October 1968, the family moved to Arizona, then returned to Sterling in March 1973. Delores was employed at the Colorado National Bank until her retirement April 13, 1984.
Delores was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron; charter member of the Chadron State College Foundation; past president of the Chadron State College Alumni Association; member of the Chi Omega Sorority; Sigma of American Association of University Women; and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 60, Chadron, NE.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil E. Irelan, her mother and father, three sisters, and five brothers.
She is survived by two nephews and five nieces.
Delores was an amazing woman. Her kind and giving heart and loving soul made her so special. She was also very devoted to God. This poem is her message to all her friends and family.
Afterglow
I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when day is done.
I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun;
Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
By Helen Marshall
A special thank you to the 2nd floor nurses and staff at SRM for all their kindness and the excellent care they provided for Delores.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Delores Irelan Scholarship Fund c/o Chadron State College, 1000 Main St., Chadron, NE 69337.