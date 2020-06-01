Democracy demands journalists be allowed to do their job

It’s a shame we need a statement like this.

Sadly, this does not come as a surprise.

President Donald Trump has used Twitter to seed mistrust of journalists. Not only has he called legitimate, credible news organizations “fake news” and the “lamestream media,” he also personally insults and demeans reporters to their faces. Attacking the press has become a key element in his political playbook.

You can’t directly link the president’s verbal attacks on the press with the physical attacks we’ve seen in recent days; he did not tell people to do that.

But the words President Trump uses and the attitude he promotes have impact. Those sentiments and the constant barrage of those verbal attacks encourage, empower and enable the mistrust of journalists.

Journalists have thick skin and will continue to do their jobs.

But I fear for our culture, our social fabric and our democracy.

At its essence the work of journalism is to gather information and inform the public. That means sharing objective, truthful facts and information; not spin, not political rhetoric, not prepackaged sound-bites; the truth.