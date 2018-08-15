SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | It is with great sadness that the family of Robert “Danny” DeShaw announces his passing after battling a long-term illness, at the age of 62 years. Danny was born May 30, 1956, in Sidney, MT, and died peacefully on the evening of Thursday, Aug 2, 2018, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Danny touched the lives of many and will be lovingly remembered by all.
A private celebration of Danny’s life will be held at his family’s reunion.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 2801, Jackson, WY 83001.