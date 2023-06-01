The month of June holds spiritual and cultural significance for the tribes closely associated with Mato Tipila — Bear Lodge (Devils Tower). The 1995 Devils Tower National Monument Climbing Management Plan established a voluntary closure for all climbing routes on the Tower out of respect for the cultural activities of Native Americans. The voluntary climbing closure has been implemented each June since 1996. As a result, the average number of climbers that choose not to climb during June has seen an 85% reduction.

The National Park Service appreciates the efforts of those climbers who observe the closure. The Access Fund, a nonprofit organization that maintains access to climbing areas and protects the climbing environment, fully supports the June Voluntary Closure. Most climbing guides who operate in the park do not bring clients to the Tower during this time. In June, climbers are asked to consider tribal perspectives and instead climb at the many other sites in the region, such as the Mt. Rushmore Needles, Custer State Park, and Spearfish Canyon in South Dakota, and Tensleep Canyon and Tongue River Canyon in Wyoming.

The Tower boasts a rich and colorful climbing history that dates back to the late 1800s when it was first scaled by two local ranchers using a wooden ladder. Climbers from all over the world consider Mato Tipila – Bear Lodge (Devils Tower) to be a unique and premier climbing area. Approximately 4,500 climbers come each year. It is sometimes assumed that climbing damages the rock, but contemporary climbing methods have little impact.

The 1995 Climbing Management Plan provides direction for managing climbing activity in order to protect natural and cultural resources on and around the Tower.