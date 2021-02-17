Dialysis Unit receives 100 on incentive program

The Chadron Community Hospital Dialysis team of Tara Broberg, RN, Dialysis Manager, Kristen Ruiz, RN, Alynn Risseeuw, Social Worker and Brenda Schleicher, CNA recently received a score of 100 on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services End State Renal Disease Quality incentive program.

Chadron Community Hospital Dialysis Services offers out-patient hemodialysis services to those with chronic renal failure.

The hemodialysis clinic currently operates four newly purchased BBraun Hemodialysis machines Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 am to 4 pm. The hemodialysis unit has recently received an expansion and will soon be certified to operate six total BBraun Hemodialysis machines plus a seventh machine located in a newly developed private isolation room.

Each BBraun machine will be operated with five newly purchased single reverse osmosis water treatment systems and one double unit for optimum Ameriwater purification through Culligan water systems.

Patients can sit back and relax in reclining chairs and enjoy entertainment from their individual PDi communication systems at each dialysis station offering music, television and internet/gaming options.