Rapid City's Dinosaur Park reopened to the public Monday after being closed for seven months. The Gift Shop and Visitor's Center also opened for the season.

While the staircase isn't slated to open until late June, visitors can use the trailhead just north of the parking lot to enjoy the park's sweeping views. Half of the visitor's center parking lot remains closed, City Parks and Recreation Landscape Designer Melissa Peterson said, which will make parking tight for anyone looking to go up during busy times.

"We always want to remind people to stay out of construction zones and keep out of their fenced areas and anything that's clearly under construction," Peterson said. "We want everyone to be safe."

The $3.5 million construction project is an extensive, multi-phase operation designed to bring the park's safety features up to code and increase accessibility. It's been years in the making, with the City Council approving $1.6 million in Vision Funds in 2019 and the rest coming out of the Parks Department Capital Improvement Projects Fund and government facilities fund.

Dinosaur Park's land was donated to Rapid City in 1967, when the most-recent version of stairs and sidewalks were installed. The stone stairs of the main access were removed during the current renovation.

"They were unsafe. I mean, even... the structure of the stairs was not up to code. Stairs were uneven; they were steep," Peterson said. "We considered keeping them and it was just that they were too unsafe."

The city's reusing some of the stone from the stairs to face new walls in the park, Peterson said.

Constructed by city crews and the Works Progress Administration, Dinosaur Park was dedicated in 1936. The dinosaur sculptures were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

Completion — with landscaping and other weather-dependent projects — will be sometime in May 2024.