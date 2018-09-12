HOT SPRINGS – Sunday, Sept. 9, a free to all ages disc golf clinic was held in Butler Park.
This was the second annual disc golf clinic, which featured Innova Disc Golf Champion Pro Team member Lacey Brugler.
“It was really good,” said Barbara Walter, who organized the event. “The kids enjoyed it, and Lacey gave them a goodie bag filled with things from her sponsors.
Participants of all ages were on hand to enhance their disc golf technique.
Everyone at the event enjoyed it, Walter said.
“The people that were there really enjoyed what we did,” she said. “They were glad they came. It is going to be an annual event.”