There are dozens and dozens of places to discover in the northern Panhandle, and many of them give the entire family a chance to explore the great outdoors at little to no cost. There are too many to name here, but to get you started, go discover:
Agate Fossil Beds
This national monument in Sioux County south of Harrison offers two hiking trails, a sea of native grasses and wildflowers and educational opportunities that range from fossils of the Miocene Epoch to Lakota and ranching history.
Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands
The Pine Ridge Ranger District covers the west end of the Nebraska National Forest near Chadron and Crawford. Here you will find the Soldier Creek Wilderness and the Pine Ridge National Recreation Area as well as several developed recreation sites for camping, picnicking, or trailheads for access to miles of trails into the wide open spaces of the Nebraska National Forest.
Hudson-Meng Bison Kill
Interpretive exhibits and guided tours help visitors understand this archeological excavation north of Crawford as it’s happening. Part of the Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands, Hudson-Meng’s bison kill was discovered in 1954, and research continues on what caused the massive die-off today.
Toadstool Geologic Park
Not far from Hudson-Meng is Toadstool Geologic Park, with its badlands landscape and unusual rock formations. A hiking trail connects Hudson-Meng and Toadstool (tip - go hiking before the heat of the day sets in).
*Note: Agate Fossil Beds, the Trailside Museum at Fort Robinson, Hudson-Meng and Toadstool are all part of the “Fossil Freeway,” which connects several sites in Nebraska and South Dakota with rich fossil histories.
Chadron State Park
Located just south of Chadron, Chadron State Park is Nebraska’s oldest state park, celebrating its 95th anniversary this year. The park has a pond, an archery course, hiking and biking trails, camping, horseback riding, Frisbee golf and more.
Fort Robinson State Park
Once an Army fort, Fort Robinson now attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. Whether you’re looking for a way to learn about the area’s history or simploy spend a day or two enjoying nature - by, for example, horseback riding, camping, fishing, kayaking, Jeep rides - Fort Robinson offers it all.
Warbonnet Battlefield and Cody Yellowhair Monuments
The Battle of Warbonnet Creek was characterized by a duel between “Buffalo Bill” Cody and a young Cheyenne warrior named Yellow Hair. The engagement is often referred to as the First Scalp for Custer because of this incident. It occurred July 17, 1876, in Sioux County. Parking at the monument within a short walking distance to the monuments, which are also near the Montrose Church, which was constructed as the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in 1887.