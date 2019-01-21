A Chadron man was arrested after a disturbance on North Main Street.
Chadron Police officers were called to the 400 block of North Main Jan. 14 around 7 p.m. to break up a physical altercation. When they arrived on scene, the incident appeared to be over, and a male subject was reported to have fled on foot after allegedly threatening resident in the home and damaging a vehicle with a chair.
According to a CPD press release, Trenton Rattler, 27, was eventually arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and obstructing a police officer. He was located after officers received a report from another citizen in the area that there was a suspicious person near their home.