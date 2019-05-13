Northwest Community Action Partnership and Viaero Wireless are working together to raise awareness and funds for Community Action programs. NCAP serves five counties – Dawes, Sioux, Box Butte, Cherry and Sheridan – and provides weatherization services to seven additional Panhandle counties. NCAP works with families on food security, emergency shelter, early childhood education, volunteer services, and more. For the remaining Fridays in May, the organization has teamed up with Viaero to offer “Dogs Across America.” The $5 lunch and fundraiser will take place each Friday in May from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Viaero staff serving up different versions of the classic American hot dog. Proceeds will be used for Northwest Community Action Partnership programs.
