Doloris I. Buckmaster

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa | Doloris Irene Buckmaster, 87, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at a local hospital.

Doloris I. Buckmaster was born March 16, 1933 in Chadron, NE, to Thomas and Marvel (Durham) Chizek. She grew up in Chadron with her family. On Jan. 17, 1953 Dorloris married Donald Eugene Buckmaster. They enjoyed their life together raising two children, with her being a homemaker.

Doloris was known to never have a harsh word for anyone, she was always loving, kind, and there to help anyone. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up, and loved the family vacations she was part of. Doloris's constant smile was there for everyone she met. She was a lifelong member of the Kenwood Baptist Church in Chadron.

“Choose you words carefully. The can be forgiven but never forgotten,” was her quote she lived by and shared with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jolene (David) Meyer of Sergeant Bluff, their two sons, Lee, Jason (Angela), one daughter, Abbigail, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Buckmaster of Albert Lea, MN, her two daughter, Lynsie, Brittany (Travis), two brothers, Don Chizek, and Dick Chizek, and six great-grandchildren.