Asphalt crack sealing projects are set to begin Monday across Western South Dakota.

In northwest South Dakota, each route will take approximately one week to complete. The prime contractor on the $285,000 project, Highway Improvement, Inc., will move from one phase to the next in the following order:

U.S. Highway 85 - begin in Belle Fourche and run north 12 miles

U.S. Highway 85 - begin at Harding County line and run north 12 miles

S.D. Highway 20 - begin 12 miles east of Buffalo and end in Prairie City

S.D. Highway 79 - begin at the Highway 79 and Ludlow Road junction and end at North Dakota state line

U.S. Highway 212 - begin in Maurine and end in Faith

S.D. Highway 34 - begin in Belle Fourche and end in Whitewood (this project will begin upon completion of a separate project currently in progress to add turning and passing lanes)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project by flaggers and a pilot car. Delays up to 15 minutes can be expected during daytime hours.

A $56,000 project in southwest South Dakota is also set to begin Monday with the same contractor.

Asphalt crack sealing is planned to take one day for each of the following routes:

S.D. Highway 71 - begin at Nebraska state line and continue north for 18 miles

U.S. Highway 18 - begin in Oelrichs and end in Oglala

The project is a mobile operation with minimal traffic delays expected.