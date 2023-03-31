The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting and open house on Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to provide information on a proposed reconstruction project on Interstate 90 from exit 61 to West Gate Road, including a section of Highway 14/16.

Representatives from DOT and FHU Engineering will be available to answer questions, discuss the project and take community input. There will be information on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation is planned for 6 p.m. Area residents, daily commuters and business owners are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts.

Written comments can also be submitted on the project website, i90exit63.com/events, until Monday, April 24.

The public meeting and open house will be held at the Box Elder City Hall, 420 Villa Drive, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. More information is available on the project website.