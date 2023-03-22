The South Dakota Department of Transportation is looking for public comments on a potential reconstruction project of the rest area in Spearfish along Interstate 90 near the Wyoming border.

SD DOT has been working with the Department of Tourism to revitalize existing rest areas and welcome centers for travelers, most recently with the remodel and reconstruction of areas at Valley Springs, Homestead and Wilmot.

The existing rest area on I-90 eastbound near the state line is a candidate for such a project; they're also considering two other locations: north of exit 10 off of U.S. Highway 85 and northwest of exit 17.

DOT, the Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting will hold an open house public meeting at Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St. in Spearfish, on Wednesday, April 5 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with a short presentation planned at 5:45 p.m.

Representatives from all three organizations will be on hand to explain the project, answer questions and take feedback. Area residents, business owners and daily commuters are encouraged to attend.

There will be an opportunity to provide written comments, which will be accepted until Wednesday, April 19.

More information on the study is available by visiting: spearfishrestareastudy.com.

A copy of the Sept. 2022 DOT presentation is available to view below: