THURSDAY, JULY 11
• 5-10 p.m. – Fur Trade Days Carnival (Downtown Chadron)
Fur Trade Days Carnival tickets are available pre-sale at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce for $20. Tickets at the gate will be $25. The carnival’s 13 rides and food wagons will be set up at the intersection of East Second and Bordeaux streets.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Historical Walk Around Chadron, Stories of Yesterday, begins and ends at library (Chadron Public Library)
• 6-9 p.m. – Bands on Bordeaux, sponsored by the Chadron Chamber of Commerce (Bordeaux & 2nd Street)
The kickoff for the Bands on Bordeaux free summer concert lineup features Dirty Word. Dirty Word has been performing since 1998. They have performed in Texas, Colorado, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Kansas, Louisiana and more, and have made trips overseas to entertain U.S. troops.
FRIDAY, JULY 12
• Noon – Chadron Record TCR Treasure Hunt – First place wins $100 in Chadron Chamber Bucks (248 West 2nd Street)
The sixth annual TCR Treasure Hunt will have you exploring Chadron’s history while you solve clues and puzzles in an effort to win $100 in Chadron Chamber Bucks. Compete on your own or in teams. This year’s event will feature a special appearance by pioneer photographers Ray and Faye Graves.
• Noon to 10 p.m. - Fur Trade Days Carnival (Downtown Chadron)
• 6 p.m. to Close – GMC of Chadron presents Fur Trade Days Entertainment featuring The Bar Flies opening for Judd Hoos. Live Music and free street dance in Downtown Chadron. Minors welcome until 11 p.m.
Judd Hoos released a new EP, “We Were Young,” earlier this year as a follow up to the band’s iTunes chart-topping album, “Music In The Dark.” The band’s 2019 touring schedule includes 120 dates across 10 states, including a week of headline shows at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and support shows for Uncle Kracker, Puddle of Mudd, Third Eye Blind and Trapt.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
• 10 a.m. – 43rd Annual Fur Trade Days Parade (Main Street) sponsored by Chadron Lions Club
The Lions Club Parade begins at 10th Street and proceeds down Main Street to First Street. This year’s theme is “Community Pride, Community Wide.”
• Noon to 10 p.m. – Fur Trade Days Carnival (Downtown Chadron)
• 6 p.m. to Close – GMC of Chadron presents Blue Street opening for Whiskey Bent, hosted by Fur Trade Days, Inc. Live Music and free street dance in Downtown Chadron. Minors welcome until 11 p.m.
Known for its high-energy shows, tight instrumentals and Tim Zach’s strong vocals, Whiskey Bent is a five-man country rock band based in central Nebraska. Whiskey Bent writes and performs its own music and covers a variety of top artists that include Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Johnny Cash and more.
SUNDAY, JULY 14
• Noon to 5 p.m.– Fur Trade Days Carnival (Downtown Chadron)
• 6 p.m. – Stories around the fire pit at the library followed by downtown Ghost Chaser's Walk (Chadron Public Library)