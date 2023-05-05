Downtown Rapid City is excited to announce the new executive team that will lead DRC into its next phase of growth and impact.

The incoming President and CEO, Matt Senftner, is a Rapid City native and joins the organization’s leadership with plans to continue to drive the priorities of the Downtown Business Community by focusing on safety and driving additional traffic to the region.

“I’ve seen the growth and improvements to downtown throughout the years and know that we are at a pivotal point to insert trending development changes that help drive business and continue to make downtown a safe, fun, and exciting place to be,” Senftner said.

Callie Meyer joins in conjunction with Senftner and comes from a strong business background, with her family owning several restaurants. She will serve as the organization’s Executive Director.

“I feel so thrilled to be joining Downtown Rapid City during this exciting time of growth and development for our community," she said. "I believe that a downtown district is the heartbeat of a city and am excited to push forward the momentum of cultivating a vibrant and engaging downtown for our community that will evoke local pride.”

The current chairman of the DRC board, Ray Hespen, said, “We took our time to get the right team members in place. Our downtown has such amazing potential to create what we all know is possible: A location that people really gravitate towards. A vibrant downtown drives the success of the entire community.”

Visit downtownrapidcity.org for more information about downtown businesses, updates, events and more.