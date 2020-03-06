Downtown revitalization is the key

Ottawa, IL understood creating an appealing and welcoming downtown environment would attract new retail and restaurants enhancing their vibrancy and quality of life. Many businesses and restaurants have followed the city’s commitment in their downtown, investing millions of dollars into this concept. Downtown Ottawa, once very plain with empty storefronts lining the streets is now a thriving community with even more enhancements in the planning stages – mostly from private sector dollars.

Emporia, KS made the decision they would invest in their local entrepreneurs connecting them with unique financing options, business locations and space, and business training. They created a revolving fund to assist businesses and potential businesses to locate into the heart of the city. Over 70 new businesses moved into downtown Emporia forever changing the vibrancy of their downtown and thus, their entire community.

Galena, IL, much like Dubuque was devastated with job loss a few decades prior. They decided to funnel their resources into creating a heart and soul to their downtown through unique shopping and dining experiences. In addition they encouraged Bed & Breakfast establishments that take advantage of the beauty that surrounds the area. Today, Galena is one of the tourist hotspots in the State of Illinois.