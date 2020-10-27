DR. MICHAEL: Masks for Prevention of COVID-19 Transmission

In 2020, the population of the U.S. is no longer immunologically naive to influenza. Over 2/3 of the highest risk population (>65 y/o) is immunized annually and virtually the entire population of the U.S. has been exposed to multiple strains of influenza over many years. Despite these factors in our favor, 30,000 to 50,000 people continue to die annually from influenza. Influenza pandemic risk still exists for new strains of influenza virus that may emerge.

In contrast to COVID-19, influenza is more active among young adults age 18 to 64. In the 2018-2019 flu season, people between 18 and 64 accounted for 35% of influenza hospitalizations and 25% of all influenza deaths. The mortality among young adults (18 to 64) due to COVID-19 from February 2020 to October 2020 is less than 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Concern #4. My Politics.

Response. I have discussed COVID-19 apolitically. Politicization of the pandemic is being conducted well enough elsewhere. I have presented a summary of available data for use of face masks. New, perhaps better, data may be available within the next year or so.