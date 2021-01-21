With the close of the year 2020, it is hard for us to focus on any issue other than the Covid 19 virus and the promise of an effective vaccine in 2021.

However, there is another epidemic affecting the children of our state that needs your close attention. It is the rapid increase of nicotine addiction in the middle school children of our state. Vaping flavored nicotine has rapidly overtaken cigarettes or chewing tobacco as the preferred method of getting a nicotine high, and nicotine is now considered as addicting as meth or heroin! Nicotine is truly the entry level drug of addiction.

Vaping is now the perfect storm of an incredibly addictive substance like nicotine with the candy flavorings such as bubblegum.

When you inhale the nicotine laden vapor deep into your lungs you fill thousands upon thousands of tiny air sacs. The nicotine rapidly crosses the cell barrier and enters the arterial blood stream. Within 4 to 5 heartbeats the nicotine saturated blood slams into the brain causing an intense nicotine high. The user is rewarded with a beautiful sensation which then rapidly dissipates. They are then encouraged to do this over and over again. This is the basis for nicotine addiction, and, unlike the harsh and irritating smoke from cigarettes, vaping is the perfect soothing candy flavored way to rapid nicotine addiction.