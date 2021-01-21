With the close of the year 2020, it is hard for us to focus on any issue other than the Covid 19 virus and the promise of an effective vaccine in 2021.
However, there is another epidemic affecting the children of our state that needs your close attention. It is the rapid increase of nicotine addiction in the middle school children of our state. Vaping flavored nicotine has rapidly overtaken cigarettes or chewing tobacco as the preferred method of getting a nicotine high, and nicotine is now considered as addicting as meth or heroin! Nicotine is truly the entry level drug of addiction.
Vaping is now the perfect storm of an incredibly addictive substance like nicotine with the candy flavorings such as bubblegum.
When you inhale the nicotine laden vapor deep into your lungs you fill thousands upon thousands of tiny air sacs. The nicotine rapidly crosses the cell barrier and enters the arterial blood stream. Within 4 to 5 heartbeats the nicotine saturated blood slams into the brain causing an intense nicotine high. The user is rewarded with a beautiful sensation which then rapidly dissipates. They are then encouraged to do this over and over again. This is the basis for nicotine addiction, and, unlike the harsh and irritating smoke from cigarettes, vaping is the perfect soothing candy flavored way to rapid nicotine addiction.
The adolescent brain is rapidly developing. Young teens, by their nature, are curious and are anxious to explore new behaviors. Young people as early as 11 years old are experimenting with vaping. There has been a rapid shift from cigarette smoking in teens to vaping. It is perceived by them to be of minimal or no harm compared to the well-known danger of cigarettes. Most teens are well aware of the amazing list of carcinogens and other toxins in combustible cigarette smoke, but assume, with the help of advertising from E-cigarette companies, that vaping is harmless. But recent medical studies demonstrate that in youth that vape regularly, we can recover significant carcinogens from their blood. Also alarmingly, a recent study showed that teens who vape regularly are more likely to become users of other tobacco products within the next few years.
This problem was again well documented in a recent article in"The Journal of South Dakota Medicine". It was written by researchers at South Dakota State University, about South Dakota middle school children aged 11-14. Using a Youth Tobacco Survey (YTS) in 58 middle schools across South Dakota, 2346 middle school children were asked about their experience with E-cigarettes. The information was compared to the same survey from 2017.
Among the 2,346 students, the prevalence of using e-cigarettes was 16.0 percent, a nearly 100 percent increase from 2017 YTS findings (8.2 percent). Approximately seven percent (6.7 percent) reported use of an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, a nearly threefold increase from 2017 results (2.5 percent). Prevalence of current e-cigarette use was significantly higher among American Indian (12.7 percent) students and rural (8.3 percent) school students. The most common reported reasons for e-cigarette use was having friends/family members that use them (49.6 percent) but also availability of flavors (18.6 percent). E-cigarette users obtained e-cigarettes predominantly through social sources (e.g., friends and peers). Nearly 30 percent (27.3 percent) reported not having enough information about e-cigarette's harm.
In this nightmare, we seem incapable of doing anything meaningful to really impact the future for our children. But let us wake up and decide that there is something we as parents and as voters can do to end this epidemic of tobacco addiction in our kids.
First become educated and sound the alarm! Vaping in our teens is creating a whole new generation of nicotine addicts and if left unabated, it represents the end of 40 years of successful tobacco control. Talk to your kids. Vaping is addicting and if you are using it you are a drug addict,
What can we ask South Dakota legislators to do about this problem? Action in other states has had a positive effect.
- Vaping products need to be taxed the same as all other tobacco products. Young teens are very sensitive to the costs.
- Raising the tax on all tobacco products is long overdue, keeping up with the national average.
- Limiting flavors of vaping products to the natural tobacco taste, and possibly menthol, which is the law for cigarettes. Kids are very drawn to vaping flavors like grape, watermelon, bubblegum and hundreds of other candy flavors.
- Limiting advertising of vaping products to the same limitations as all other tobacco products.
- There is no need to further criminalize teenagers for using nicotine, but we do need to further criminalize those who sell and distribute nicotine to our kids.
Our legislators have a lot on their plate as they work through the 2021 session, but I would ask you, what is more important than the health and future of our children? Inaction is a decision to take no action!
Dr Nord, very recently retired, practiced Family Medicine in Rapid City for 40 years. He has a special interest in protecting children from a lifetime of addiction to tobacco.