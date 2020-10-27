DR. WEILAND: Masks protect lives and save businesses

This is in response to Rodney Michael's letter to the editor in regard to his interpretation of an article published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on October 6, 2020 noting that there was “no substantial evidence in that mask use in community settings prevents transmission of viral respiratory infections.” Rather, Dr. Michael indicated that masks were warranted solely for “high-risk” health care settings where they “might possibly be associated with protection.”

Dr. Michael misleads in his opinion to purport that mask wearing in the general public setting provides no protection from COVID spread. This position is sadly mistaken.

Early in the pandemic, it was recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) that anyone with symptoms should wear a face covering prior to isolation as to reduce the spread through respiratory droplets. As more people studied the disease, it became scientifically supported that people can spread the virus without experiencing symptoms and covering both the mouth and nose serve two purposes: first, it protects the wearer against inhalation of the virus and second, it prevents exposing others from infectious particles (aerosols that come through talking, and droplets through a sneeze or cough).