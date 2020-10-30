DREW: Support boarding school lands resolution

On Monday night, the City Council will vote on Resolution No. 2020-084, “A Resolution to Resolve Outstanding Deeds Related to the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands.” I strongly encourage the citizens of Rapid City and our colleagues on the City Council to support the passage of this historic resolution.
In 1948, Congress passed a law allowing the Department of the Interior (DOI) to give 1,200+ acres that formerly belonged to the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, which later became Sioux San, to different entities. Despite decades of requests by the Native American community, Native people did not receive any of this land. Instead, it went to the city, the school board, the national guard, and local churches. Today, three parcels of this land are no longer being used under the terms of the 1948 Act. They are therefore subject to reversion to the DOI.
As a life-long citizen of Rapid City, I believe it is time to take this opportunity to make reparations for the Indian lands that were misused through a misinterpretation of the law and invest in the future of our community.
For seven years, a group of Rapid Citians has been researching this history and building consensus among community members and local leaders. Working collaboratively with a wide body of stakeholders, including the Mayor’s office, they have proposed a creative solution. The plan would use a provision of the 1948 Act to develop an agreement whereby the City of Rapid City would provide land and resources to support a Native American community center and help start a community development corporation. This corporation would use its revenues to promote economic development, create jobs, and support the community center over the long term. This plan is a win-win-win for everyone in Rapid City.
Resolution No. 2020-084 is five pages long. The first four pages present an acknowledgment of this difficult piece of Rapid City’s history. The fifth page empowers the Mayor, with the Council’s support, to work out the details of the plan and ensure that everyone from the local community, to the current occupants of the boarding school parcel, to the DOI has an opportunity to have their questions answered and their voices heard. We are confident that, under the leadership of our Mayor and Council, our community can resolve any outstanding issues and present a plan that is beneficial for all.
It is important that my constituents and colleagues recognize that Monday’s vote will not finalize any plans with regard to the boarding school lands. Instead, passing this resolution acknowledges this story and shows that Rapid City has the courage to face the challenges of our past together and to commit to action, not just talk. It is a critical first step in this process. And it is one that we must take together if we are to build a stronger future for everyone in Rapid City.
Members of Rapid City’s Native community have been raising awareness about this issue for 70 years. Stalling any longer would be an immense disservice to the generations of Rapid Citians who fought hard for their story to be told and their voices to be heard. For decades, they have been ignored. Now is the time to act. Please support the passage of Resolution No. 2020-084 on Monday night.
Darla Drew represents Ward 5 on the Rapid City Council.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!