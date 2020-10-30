DREW: Support boarding school lands resolution

Resolution No. 2020-084 is five pages long. The first four pages present an acknowledgment of this difficult piece of Rapid City’s history. The fifth page empowers the Mayor, with the Council’s support, to work out the details of the plan and ensure that everyone from the local community, to the current occupants of the boarding school parcel, to the DOI has an opportunity to have their questions answered and their voices heard. We are confident that, under the leadership of our Mayor and Council, our community can resolve any outstanding issues and present a plan that is beneficial for all.

It is important that my constituents and colleagues recognize that Monday’s vote will not finalize any plans with regard to the boarding school lands. Instead, passing this resolution acknowledges this story and shows that Rapid City has the courage to face the challenges of our past together and to commit to action, not just talk. It is a critical first step in this process. And it is one that we must take together if we are to build a stronger future for everyone in Rapid City.