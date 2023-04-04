Pennington County's property tax dropbox will be open for payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the County Administration Building at 130 Kansas City Street in Rapid City, County Treasurer Janet Sayler said.

The dropbox is located inside the main entrance next to the brightly colored motor vehicle self-service terminal on the Kansas City Street side of the building. It is clearly marked “Property Taxes." Property tax payments are the only payments accepted in the dropbox.

Payments being dropped off should include the Tax ID Number being paid for and must have a current phone number on the payment. Receipts will be mailed to those requesting a return receipt.

The dropbox will be accessible only through midnight on April 30. All payments made after that time will be subject to interest.

Other methods of payment:

Payments may be made in person during regular business hours (Monday through Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) at the County Administration Building.

In-person payments and credit card payments over-the-phone must be made by April 27, the last business day of the month.

Phone-in payments must be made by 4:30 p.m. MST. A convenience fee for this method of payment applies.

Payments may be sent through the mail, but must include the payment stubs for each Tax ID Number. They must be made payable to the Pennington County Treasurer and mailed to PO Box 6160, Rapid City, SD 57709-6160. Payments made through the mail must be postmarked no later than April 30 to avoid interest.

Payments sent to the County’s old address on Saint Joseph Street or to the physical address may no longer be forwarded by USPS and could be returned. The current remittance address has been on tax notices since 2018.

On-line payments may also be made at www.pennco.org through the April 30 midnight MST deadline. Sayler cautions against waiting until the final hour as heavy use of this method may complete transactions after the deadline when interest would be due.

For questions, please call the Treasurer’s Office Monday through Thursday at 605-394-2163 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. MST.