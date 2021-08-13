Drought causes short feed crops for livestock

Weather conditions have not improved over the summer and the region is very dry, he pointed out.

“Conditions haven’t improved. There has been a little moisture to the south of us that will help some of us, but it doesn’t look very good around here,” Zahn said.

With the weeks of high heat in July, it ruined his silage corn crop to feed his cattle this winter. Zahn said they were banking on getting a silage crop to supplement with cattails and other alternative forages.

“Our silage corn is completely done now. It turned brown. We are going to look at grazing a little bit of it if we don’t have any nitrates in it, so we will be getting it tested,” he said.

One of his fields was so dry that the corn crop did not even emerge. In the fields that did emerge and the corn grew, its growth stopped at about 2.5 feet tall, so there is not a lot of forage there anyway.

Zahn said the grasshoppers have also moved in.

“The hoppers are pretty bad here,” he said.

He sold 75 head of cattle in June, some older cow pairs.