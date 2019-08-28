The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, is thrilled to announce a new challenge for waterfowl hunters – the Nebraska Duck Slam.
The Nebraska Duck Slam challenges hunters to harvest a teal (blue-winged or green-winged) of either sex, as well as drakes of three other species: an American wigeon, a mallard and a northern pintail. All ducks must be harvested in Nebraska, and hunters must upload a photo of each harvest at OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckSlam.
Those who successfully complete the slam will receive an official certificate, a Nebraska Duck Slam pin, four tasty meals and Central Flyway bragging rights. Additionally, all hunters who complete the slam during the 2019-2020 season will be registered to win one of several great prizes generously donated by Ducks Unlimited. A drawing for the grand prize, a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3, will take place at the Ducks Unlimited State Banquet on Feb. 22, 2020.
“Nebraska has a variety of wetland habitats that provide a wealth of waterfowl hunting experiences, as well as opportunities to get outside, enjoy Nebraska’s beauty, and spend some time in the blind with family and friends,” said Mark Vrtiska, waterfowl program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The Duck Slam officially opens on Sept. 7, the first day of early teal season, and runs through Jan. 27, 2020, when duck and coot season ends in zones 2 and 3. Season dates vary by species and zones.
“We encourage Nebraska’s hunters to participate in this challenge and bring someone along who may be a new or beginning duck hunter. The Slam is designed to be a fun challenge and also to get people excited about spending more time outdoors,” said Steve Wilson, senior regional director of Nebraska Ducks Unlimited.
Hunters can find detailed season dates at OutdoorNebraska.org/DuckSlam and on our Small Game and Waterfowl Guide at OutdoorNebraska.org/Guides. Hunters can view land open to public hunting in our Public Access Atlas at OutdoorNebraska.gov/PublicAccessAtlas.