There are several options for dining on campus at Chadron State College.
The CSC Dining Room accepts all meal plans, EagleBucks, cash and credit cards. The facility's hours are as follows:
Breakfast: 7-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday
Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30-6 p.m. Friday
Sunday Hours
Brunch: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Lunch: 1:30-3 p.m.
Dinner: 3-7 p.m.
The CSC Dining Room offers sack lunches with 48-hour advance notice. Sack lunches can be picked up at the dining room Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sack lunches include a choice of salad or sandwich, as well as a side, drink and fruit. To-go orders can be placed online at the CSC website.
Students who are ill can also contact the dining room at 308-432-6734 and arrange for a to-go meal and sending a designated person to the dining room with the ill student's identification.
The Eagle Grille Food Court offers a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere for meeting friends. It, too, accepts all meal plans, EagleBucks, cash and credit cards. It is open 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. The food court is closed on Sundays. It offers 12th Street Grill burgers, barbecue and chicken, Decker's Deli sandwiches, Sidewinder southwestern food and Austin Blues barbecue, as well as Caribou Coffee and Bellarico's pizza.
Snackers C-Store is open from 8 p.m. to midnight every day in the High Rise, providing the perfect spot for those late night study breaks. The store accepts all meal plans, EagleBucks and cash.
Parents or other loved ones interested in showing their support for their students on the CSC campus can arrange to send their student a gift basket from the CSC Dining Room. Options include the following:
Birthday Cookie Hug: featuring a giant cookie, a CSC t-shirt and a birthday card
Finals Energy Hug: featuring a Rice Krispie bar, trail mix, a Kick Start energy drink, Starbucks frappuccino and a one-liter Pepsi product
Get Well Hug: featuring two Campbell soups, crackers, orange juice, hot tea and a CSC mug
Travel Pack: featuring a $15 gas card, a one-liter Pepsi product, trail mix and a snack size chip
Snack Attack: featuring Doritos, pretzels, Cheetos, Kettle Chips, one dozen chocolate chip cookies, microwave popcorn, one-liter Pepsi product and a personalized card
Chocolate Lovers: featuring one dozen frosted brownies, one dozen chocolate chip cookies, two packets of hot chocolate and a personalized card
Pizza Hug: featuring a 16-inch, three-topping pizza and two one-liter Pepsi products (sent as a gift certificate to CSC Dining that the student can redeem)
Start Me Up: featuring a certificate for three 12-ounce coffees, cappuccino or hot chocolate drinks in the Eagle Grille and a CSC travel mug
Visit the Dining Services page on the CSC website for more information.