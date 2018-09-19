Chadron State College volleyball used a thrilling fourth set to force a fifth, but could not keep the momentum going to earn the victory. The visiting Colorado Christian Cougars beat the Eagles 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 25-17, 8-15) in an exciting match Saturday night.
After a dominating first set, the Eagles momentum stuttered in the following two. Set four once again showed the level of play that the Eagles are capable of, before they fell in set five. In set one and set four, the Eagles hit .323 and .364 respectively. In set two and three, CSC had 15 errors, compared to their seven in the other three sets combined.
In set four, Chadron native Chandler Hageman brought electric energy to the Chicoine Center. With the Eagles down 7-5, she recorded 3 blocks, 2 kills and one assist consecutively to help the Eagles build a 12-8 lead. Hageman finished with five kills and four blocks in the set.
Cali Bahnsen led the Cougars with 16 kills, followed closely behind by Jacey Johnson and Ashley Drye who each had 12. Preseason Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Setter of the Year Kylee Wurster recorded a double-double with 47 assists and 14 digs.
Despite the loss, the Eagles had multiple players hit for double digit kills. Shelby Schouten once again led the Eagles with 13 kills and Brooke Gardner and Hageman each had 11. Madison Webb had 37 assists to help the attack.
Defensively, Hageman had a match high 6 blocks and Ashton Burditt had a match high 26 digs. Webb also had a double-double, with her 37 assists and 12 digs.
In their home opener Friday night, the Eagles fell to nationally ranked Regis in three sets, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.
"We never like to lose," CSC Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said. "However, if we out blocked Regis and were under by two digs on paper, that's good for us."
Regis was led by Preseason Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Nikki Kennedy, who finished with 15 kills and three blocks while hitting .591. Isabelle Gosar finished with 12 kills and hit .346 for the Rangers.
As a team, the Eagles finished with 38 digs, led by Ashton Burditt with 18. Madison Webb recorded 30 assists and Timmi Keisel had a season high six blocks.
While no player hit for double-digit kills, Shelby Schouten and Brooke Gardner each had nine and Chandler Hageman had eight kills with a .429 hit percentage. As a team, the Eagles hit .133.
In set three, the Eagles were tied at 15 before losing.
"That's the best we played all year," Mullis said. "The girls were fun to coach, fun to watch, they made some amazing plays and had a lot of energy. We need to play like we did tonight but get our hitting percentage up tomorrow night to help us get a victory."
The Eagles are on the road next weekend as they face Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction on Friday and Western State of Gunnison on Saturday.