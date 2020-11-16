Eagles football season ended after four games

The abbreviated NCAA Division II football season for 2020 apparently is over. Chadron State was among the limited number of teams playing four games before everything apparently ended last Saturday, Nov. 14. Several other teams got in only two or three games.

The Eagles were raring to play their fifth game at Black Hills State in Spearfish last Saturday, but Yellow Jackets’ officials notified their CSC counterparts at mid-week that too many COVID-10 cases and quarantines were forcing them to cancel the contest.

Other games sending Nebraska-Kearney to South Dakota Mines, Colorado Mesa against Colorado Western and West Texas A&M against Missouri Western also were called off last Saturday.

West Texas is due to host Pittsburg State of Kansas this Saturday, Nov. 21, but no other DII matchups could be found while skimming through most of the websites. A few games slated for the Saturday have been cancelled.

Chadron State finished its season at 2-2, defeating South Dakota Mines twice, and losing in overtime to Colorado Mesa 10-7 in overtime and to Nebraska-Kearney 45-35 in high-scoring shootout.

CSC Head Coach Jay Long said he’s glad the Eagles played this fall.