Eagles football season ended after four games

The abbreviated NCAA Division II football season for 2020 apparently is over. Chadron State was among the limited number of teams playing four games before everything apparently ended last Saturday, Nov. 14. Several other teams got in only two or three games.
The Eagles were raring to play their fifth game at Black Hills State in Spearfish last Saturday, but Yellow Jackets’ officials notified their CSC counterparts at mid-week that too many COVID-10 cases and quarantines were forcing them to cancel the contest.
Other games sending Nebraska-Kearney to South Dakota Mines, Colorado Mesa against Colorado Western and West Texas A&M against Missouri Western also were called off last Saturday.
West Texas is due to host Pittsburg State of Kansas this Saturday, Nov. 21, but no other DII matchups could be found while skimming through most of the websites. A few games slated for the Saturday have been cancelled.
Chadron State finished its season at 2-2, defeating South Dakota Mines twice, and losing in overtime to Colorado Mesa 10-7 in overtime and to Nebraska-Kearney 45-35 in high-scoring shootout.
CSC Head Coach Jay Long said he’s glad the Eagles played this fall.
“We improved and it was way more beneficial than spring ball,” Long said. “It required a lot of work on the part of the coaches, Don Watts’ training staff and the players, but I know our team benefited. We’re a better team now.
“We had a numerous positives,” Long continued. “We installed new schemes on both offense and defense and gave a lot of young kids valuable game experience.”
Long said approximately a dozen true freshmen made the three trips the Eagles took and saw their first college action. Several transfers also emerged as team leaders and say they enjoy their new school and are planning to continue their careers at CSC.
Four or five players (not the same ones) missed each of the games this fall because of COVID-19, Long noted, but that paved the way for others to gain experience.
With the fall semester due to end on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Long said the coaches will send weight workouts home with the approximately 100 players when they leave campus. When they return in mid-January for the second semester, the players will utilize the CSC weight training facility, go through winter conditioning and get ready for spring drills.
The Eagles hope to have a game or perhaps a scrimmage against another team in the spring, then play a full schedule in the fall of 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!