Four Chadron State College football players were named to the All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams by a vote of the league's 11 head coaches last week.
The First-Team selections are Jake Geil and Travis Romsa, pair of senior offensive linemen from Wyoming who helped the Eagles have an explosive offense that averaged 467.5 yards a game this fall. Both are 6-foot-4 and between 290 and 300 pounds.
Both also were named to the RMAC Preseason All-Conference team.
The Second-Team choices are scrappy linebacker Tyler Lewis and tight end Matt Vargas, both juniors.
Four more Eagles who also were extremely instrumental in the team’s success received Honorable Mention. They are running back Kevin Coy, offensive lineman Jared Maciejczak, linebacker Keenan Johnson and running back Stevann Brown, as a kickoff returner. Coy and Johnson are seniors. The others are juniors.
Jay Long, a former CSC all-conference offensive lineman and also the Eagles’ offensive line coach since becoming the head coach seven years ago, ranks Geil and Romsa with the best linemen he has been associated with.
“I was really happy that both of them made the first-team,” Long said. “It’s a well-deserved honor. They were true Eagles who always worked hard, put the team first and became great leaders.”
Geil, a graduate of Kelly Walsh High in Casper, started all 43 games player for the Eagles’. He was the only senior on this year’s team who was a four-year starter. He played center as a redshirt freshman in 2015, moved to right guard as a sophomore because of a shoulder injury he’d sustained that spring, then returned to center the past two years.
Romsa, who’s from Burns, Wyo., always played tackle. He started on the right side as a sophomore and was the “blind side,” or left tackle, the past two years. His teammates voted him the Eagles’ most valuable offensive player when he was a sophomore and he was first-team All-RMAC last fall.
Long said Romsa was not responsible for any of the sacks the Eagles allowed this fall. He is a nominee for the Gene Upshaw Award, presented to the nation's top offensive or defensive lineman in NCAA Division II.
Lewis is a graduate of West High in Arvada, Colo. Just 5-11, 190, he was one of the smallest inside linebackers in the RMAC, but he made big plays.
Lewis caused five turnovers this fall, forcing three fumbles and intercepting two passes. One of the fumbles he caused occurred inside the CSC five-yard line with just seconds remaining. When a teammate claimed the bobble just inches from the goal line, it preserved the Eagles’ 50-46 win at South Dakota Mines.
Lewis was second on the Eagles squad with 95 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Vargas’s all-conference nod was something as a surprise. The preseason choice for first-team all-conference was teammate Colt Foster, who suffered a torn ACL during the first play he was on the field this season.
The injury opened the way for Vargas, who was not suited up for the season-opener because he was still recovering from an injury he had sustained during spring drills
But the Modesto, Calif., native played in CSC’s final nine games and was credited with doing some strong blocking that helped make the offense productive. He also caught 14 passes for 149 yards.
Each of the Eagles’ RMAC honorable mention choice had solid seasons.
Bolstered by 97 and 83-yard touchdown runs, Coy finished with 962 yards and 14 touchdowns, Johnson was the Eagles’ leading tackler for the third straight season, Maciejczak was a stellar offensive right tackle who should be a strong candidate for first-team honors next season and Brown averaged 25 yards on 18 kickoff returns while also rushing for 555 yards.
CSC remains the only RMAC school with at least one all-conference first-teamer in each of the 28 seasons since 1991, the Eagles’ first full season in the league.
The outstanding player awards went to Adams State receiver Chad Hovasse, offense; Colorado State-Pueblo linebacker Brandon Payer, defense; and New Mexico Highlands placekicker Israel Farman, special teams. Colorado Mines’ Gregg Brandon received the Coach of the Year Award.