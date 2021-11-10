Eagles hope to end season on winning note

The Chadron State College football team will be striving to end its season on a winning note when it visits Black Hills State in Spearfish on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 o’clock.

The Eagles are 5-5 overall and 4-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. One more win would look good on both season records.

Black Hills is 4-6 for the season and 2-6 in the RMAC. The Yellow Jackets opened their schedule with non-conference wins over Dickinson State of North Dakota and William Jewell of Missouri, lost by just 19-16 to CSU-Pueblo, edged Adams State 51-48 and topped Fort Lewis 45-17 for a 4-1 record through Oct. 2.

Since then the Jackets have lost five straight conference games. The closest was a 13-10 squeaker in overtime to South Dakota Mines two weeks ago.

Last Saturday, Colorado Mesa overwhelmed Black Hills 52-9 while compiling 572 yards in total offense, compared to just 189 for the Jackets. That’s despite the fact that Black Hills ran 73 plays from scrimmage, compared to 54 for Mesa.

Black Hill’s primary quarterback is Chance Eben, a 6-3,210-pound sophomore. He has completed 133 of 241 passes for 1,478 yards and 13 touchdowns while being intercepted nine times. He’s also carried 108 times for 310 yards and five TDs.

The leading rusher is Matt Collier, a 5-8, 180-pound junior with 140 carries for 888 yards and four TDs.

Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long and Black Hills’ Josh Breske are well acquainted. Beske was a four-year starter in the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line 2006 through 2009. Long was the team’s offensive line coach the first three years and was the head coach when Breske was a senior and earned NAIA All-American honors.

After three years as the Jackets’ head mentor, Long became Chadron State’s head coach in 2012. That fall, Breske joined the Eagles’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant while earning his master’s degree from CSC in 2013. He became the Yellow Jackets’ leader in 2020.

