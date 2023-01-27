Eagles hosting Don Holst Open Meet Saturday

The Chadron State track and field program will host the annual Don Holst Open Meet in the Nelson Physical Activity Center on Saturday. The field events will begin at 11 a.m. and the track events at 1:30 p.m.. The public is invited to attend.
Athletes from Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines also will compete.
CSC Don Holst Open Track and Field Meet Records
Men’s Events
Event; Name, School; ; Mark; Year
60 meters; Damarcus Simpson, Chadron State; 6.76; 2016
200 meters; Dean Francis, Chadron State; 22.10; 2012
400 meters; Jonathon Murray, Colorado Mines; 50.07; 2019
800 meters; Zerek Jones, Chadron State; 1:53.73; 2016
Mile run; Joe Schultz, Chadron State; 4:19.77; 2008
3000 meters; Jonah Theisen, Black Hills State; 8:37.02; 2019
60-meter hurdles; Karl McFarlane, Chadron State; 8.04; 2014
4x400 relay; Chadron State (Osiel Cano, Morgan; 3:19.99; 2022
; ; Fawver, Osvaldo Cano, Greg Logsdon)
Shot put; Cody Hunt, Chadron State; 61-1 ¼; 2011
35-pound weight throw; Jack Root, Colorado Mines; 62-1 ¾; 2019;;
Long jump; Isaac Grimes, Chadron State; 25-11 ½; 2019
Triple jump; Marty Molina, Nebraska-Kearney; 49-7; 2010
High jump; Derrick Murphy, Chadron State; 6-11; 2003
Pole vault; Skylar Hoopes, Chadron State; 15-9 ¼; 2016
Women’s Events
Event; Name, School; ; Mark; Year
60 meters; Stachia Reuwsaat, CSC; 7.69; 2016
200 meters; Shannon Hellman, Black Hills; 25.65; 2008
400 meters; Tiffany Thomas, Chadron State; 57.77; 2016
800 meters; Abbie Fredrick, Black Hills State; 2:21.38; 2019
Mile run; Stacy Girard, Chadron State; 5:11.22; 2009
3000 meters; Erica Ruiz, Metro State-Denver; 10:36.33; 2019
60-meter hurdles; Tessa Gorsuch, Chadron State; 8.67; 2015
1600-meter relay CSC; (Kelsy Wood, Rochelle Nelson, 4:00.14; 2015
; ; Tiffany Thomas, Shelby Bozner)
Shot put; Aubrey Baxter, Black Hills State; 50-4 ½; 2008
20-pound weight throw; Mel Herl, CSC unattached; 63-3; 2019
Long jump; Stachia Reuwsaat, Chadron State; 20-3 ¾; 2015
Triple jump; Lindsay Read, CSU-Fort Collins; 39-7; 2015
High jump; Jordaine Cerenil, Chadron State; 5-6- ½; 2022
Pole vault; Erica Keeble, South Dakota Mines; 13-3 ¾; 2021
20-pound weight throw; Ashton Hallsted, Chadron State; 63-0 ¾; 2019
collegiate record
Note this meet was known as the Chadron State Twilight Meet until 2016 when it was renamed to honor former CSC Coach Don Holst. The meet was not held in 2017, 2018 or 2020, but took place in 2019, 2021 and 2022.