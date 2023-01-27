 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eagles hosting Don Holst Open Meet Saturday

  • 0
c

The Chadron State track and field program will host the annual Don Holst Open Meet in the Nelson Physical Activity Center on Saturday. The field events will begin at 11 a.m. and the track events at 1:30 p.m.. The public is invited to attend.

Athletes from Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines also will compete.

CSC Don Holst Open Track and Field Meet Records

Men’s Events

Event; Name, School; ; Mark; Year

60 meters; Damarcus Simpson, Chadron State; 6.76; 2016

200 meters; Dean Francis, Chadron State; 22.10; 2012

400 meters; Jonathon Murray, Colorado Mines; 50.07; 2019

800 meters; Zerek Jones, Chadron State; 1:53.73; 2016

People are also reading…

Mile run; Joe Schultz, Chadron State; 4:19.77; 2008

3000 meters; Jonah Theisen, Black Hills State; 8:37.02; 2019

60-meter hurdles; Karl McFarlane, Chadron State; 8.04; 2014

4x400 relay; Chadron State (Osiel Cano, Morgan; 3:19.99; 2022

; ; Fawver, Osvaldo Cano, Greg Logsdon)

Shot put; Cody Hunt, Chadron State; 61-1 ¼; 2011

35-pound weight throw; Jack Root, Colorado Mines; 62-1 ¾; 2019;;

Long jump; Isaac Grimes, Chadron State; 25-11 ½; 2019

Triple jump; Marty Molina, Nebraska-Kearney; 49-7; 2010

High jump; Derrick Murphy, Chadron State; 6-11; 2003

Pole vault; Skylar Hoopes, Chadron State; 15-9 ¼; 2016

Women’s Events

Event; Name, School; ; Mark; Year

60 meters; Stachia Reuwsaat, CSC; 7.69; 2016

200 meters; Shannon Hellman, Black Hills; 25.65; 2008

400 meters; Tiffany Thomas, Chadron State; 57.77; 2016

800 meters; Abbie Fredrick, Black Hills State; 2:21.38; 2019

Mile run; Stacy Girard, Chadron State; 5:11.22; 2009

3000 meters; Erica Ruiz, Metro State-Denver; 10:36.33; 2019

60-meter hurdles; Tessa Gorsuch, Chadron State; 8.67; 2015

1600-meter relay CSC; (Kelsy Wood, Rochelle Nelson, 4:00.14; 2015

; ; Tiffany Thomas, Shelby Bozner)

Shot put; Aubrey Baxter, Black Hills State; 50-4 ½; 2008

20-pound weight throw; Mel Herl, CSC unattached; 63-3; 2019

Long jump; Stachia Reuwsaat, Chadron State; 20-3 ¾; 2015

Triple jump; Lindsay Read, CSU-Fort Collins; 39-7; 2015

High jump; Jordaine Cerenil, Chadron State; 5-6- ½; 2022

Pole vault; Erica Keeble, South Dakota Mines; 13-3 ¾; 2021

20-pound weight throw; Ashton Hallsted, Chadron State; 63-0 ¾; 2019

collegiate record

Note this meet was known as the Chadron State Twilight Meet until 2016 when it was renamed to honor former CSC Coach Don Holst. The meet was not held in 2017, 2018 or 2020, but took place in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News