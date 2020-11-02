Eagles to play at Kearney on Saturday

The Chadron State College football team’s next opponent, Nebraska-Kearney, opened its 2020 schedule on Saturday by edging Pittsburg State of Kansas 31-26. The rivalry with the Lopers that dates back to 1921, but has been idle for nine years, will be revived at 2 p.m. MT Saturday at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
Kearney was led by its quarterback, sophomore TJ Davis, who carried 21 times for 91 yards and scored four short touchdowns on runs of four, one, two and one yards.
An option quarterback who loves to run, Davis was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Freshman of the Year last fall, when he ran for 1,034 yards and 16 touchdowns and completed 49 of 88 passes for 862 yards and nine TDs.
The Lopers accumulated 441 yards of total offense against the Gorillas, 287 of them rushing and 154 passing. Senior tailback Dayton Sealey was the leading rusher with 21 totes for 105 yards. Davis completed five of 10 passes.
Kearney’s last touchdown was set up when Pittsburg’s punter dropped a snap from center deep in his team’s territory. The Lopers also blocked a field goal attempt.
Pittsburg quarterback Max Sexton completed 25 of 46 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns, but Kearney broke up eight of his tosses.
CSC’s game at Kearney will be the first between the instate rivals since 2011, when the Lopers left the RMAC. They were not scheduled to meet this season, but COVID-19 made it possible.
Both teams finished the 2019 regular season with 6-5 records, but Kearney played again and won the Mineral Water Bowl at Excelsior Springs, Mo., 50-33 over Winona State of Minnesota.
CSC Coach Jay Long noted that playing Kearney is always special for the Eagles and their fans. He is hoping that the good fortune Chadron State had in the late 1990s when he was playing center for the Eagles continues.
They won all four games by narrow margins: 1996--14-10, 1997--40-34 in OT, 1998--27-23 and 1999--24-18.
Game tickets available online
Game day protocols for the football contest for Chadron State College at the University of Nebraska at Kearney have been released by the host university's athletic department.
UNK will sell tickets only as General Admission. Adults are $10 and children ages 11-18 are $5. Kids 10 and under are free, but will still require a physical ticket for admission. They may be purchased in person in the UNK Ticket Office any time before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6, but UNK encourages online ticket purchases at unklopers.universitytickets.com, and mobile ticketing.
There are 612 tickets available to visiting fans. Visitors are asked to socially distance on the stadium's east side. No tickets will be sold in person on the day of the game.
All attendees will be required to adhere to UNK's University Masking Policy, as outlined at UNK.edu.
Parking will be free at the stadium, but tailgating will not be allowed in lots surrounding the stadium.
