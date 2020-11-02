Eagles to play at Kearney on Saturday

The Chadron State College football team’s next opponent, Nebraska-Kearney, opened its 2020 schedule on Saturday by edging Pittsburg State of Kansas 31-26. The rivalry with the Lopers that dates back to 1921, but has been idle for nine years, will be revived at 2 p.m. MT Saturday at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

Kearney was led by its quarterback, sophomore TJ Davis, who carried 21 times for 91 yards and scored four short touchdowns on runs of four, one, two and one yards.

An option quarterback who loves to run, Davis was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s Freshman of the Year last fall, when he ran for 1,034 yards and 16 touchdowns and completed 49 of 88 passes for 862 yards and nine TDs.

The Lopers accumulated 441 yards of total offense against the Gorillas, 287 of them rushing and 154 passing. Senior tailback Dayton Sealey was the leading rusher with 21 totes for 105 yards. Davis completed five of 10 passes.

Kearney’s last touchdown was set up when Pittsburg’s punter dropped a snap from center deep in his team’s territory. The Lopers also blocked a field goal attempt.

Pittsburg quarterback Max Sexton completed 25 of 46 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns, but Kearney broke up eight of his tosses.