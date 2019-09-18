The first of several long road trips awaits the Chadron State College football team this weekend. The Eagles will meet the Fort Lewis Skyhawks in a RMAC contest starting at noon Saturday in Durango, Colo.
While the Eagles have dominated the series by a 31-3 margin, the 633-mile bus ride can take its toll, and after watching video of the Skyhawks’ game against Dixie State last Saturday, both Chadron State coordinators say Fort Lewis appears to be dangerous.
“They have a very good defense,” offensive coordinator Logan Masters said. “The line is very big and active. We can’t take them lightly.”
One of the Fort Lewis defensive leaders is George Marpaung, a 5-10, 287-pound tackle who has been a first-team all-RMAC choice each of the past two years. Last year he was credited with 14 tackles for 46 yards of negative yardage for the foes.
Defensive coordinator Craig Jersild also said the Fort Lewis offense also has some weapons, starting with quarterback Jake Lowry and some capable receivers.
Lowry was the starting quarterback when Fort Lewis visited Chadron State for the third game last year, but was injured while being sacked late in the first quarter and missed the rest of the season. Now he’s back.
Fort Lewis led CSC 21-14 midway in the fourth period a year ago, but the Eagles won 31-21 on the strength of two takeaways. The first occurred with 5:14 remaining when linebacker Buster Wilson blocked a Skyhawks’ punt that Jackson Dickerson recovered in the end zone. Three minutes later, cornerback DeAndre Barthwell picked off a pass and took it 21 yards for another touchdown.
The Skyhawks finished 1-9 last season with its only win coming over Black Hills State in Durango. At the end of the season, the former coach was dismissed and assistant Brandon Crosby was promoted to the head position. In addition, Ed Rifilato, who had previously spent 12 years on the Fort Lewis coaching staff, including five years as the head mentor and defensive coordinator, has returned as the D coordinator.
After the coaching shake up, several Division I transfers were added to the roster. One of them, wide receiver Isaac Leppke, who previously played at both the Universities of New Mexico and Wyoming, caught 41- and 13-yard touchdown passes as the Skyhawks took a 14-0 first half lead against Dixie State.
But despite being limited to just 69 yards rushing, the Trailblazers struck for a 37-yard touchdown pass early in the second half, kicked a field goal late in the third quarter and connected for touchdown passes of 58 and 72 yards in the final four minutes for a 23-14 win.
Like the Eagles, Fort Lewis is now 1-1. The Skyhawks visited New Mexico Highlands to open the season and scored on a four-yard run in the first 4:10 of the game after returning an interception 51 yards. Fort Lewis also made the extra point and wound up winning 7-0.
Following two lightning delays in Las Vegas, the game was suspended midway in the second quarter, which also was about six hours after it had kicked off.
Initially, it was announced that the game had been cancelled and neither team had won or lost. But the NCAA searched its rules and determined that the team with the lead when play is suspended and play cannot be resumed the next day is the winner.
Chadron State’s season is also off to an unusual start. The Eagles have yet to score in the first half, but have outscored its two opponents 63-27 in the second half.
Both Head Coach Jay Long and Masters were disappointed with the Eagles’ offensive inconsistency early against Colorado State-Pueblo last Saturday night when the ThunderWolves built their 29-0 halftime bulge. Punting problems were the big issue in the opening half, but the Eagles also completed just six of 22 passes for 81 yards and managed only 60 yards rushing prior to intermission.
Masters said the Eagles dropped five passes in the opening half. “A lot of our problems were self-inflicted,” he noted. “You can’t do that when you’re playing one of the best defenses in the country.”
Jersild said his defensive unit also has gotten off to a slow start in both games, but showed improvement in some areas against Pueblo.
“We gave up too many big plays again, and have to get better,” the defensive coordinator said. “We better wake up ready to go Saturday because Fort Lewis has some good athletes.”