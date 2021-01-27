Eagles win two of three at Midwest Duals

Chadron State College wrestlers won two of three matches Saturday during the Midwest Duals hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The Eagles lost 31-14 to No. 10 ranked Adams State 31-14 before defeating the University of Central Missouri 42-6 and No. 23 Newman University of Kansas 30-12.

CSC struggled through the first six matches versus Adams State, which has nationally ranked contestants at four of those weights.

The Eagles’ winners included freshman Rowdy Pfeil at 174 pounds and sophomore Eli Hinojosa, at 197, both of whom posted major decisions, and sophomore Mason Watt, who managed a first period pin.

CSC’s Tate Allison put up a good fight against Adams State’s Aaden Valdez, but lost 3-2.

Central Missouri was open in four weight classes and did not pose much of a challenge in the team scoring. CSC also won four of the six remaining matches decisively, including pins by Tate Stoddard at 125 pounds and Hinojosa at 197.

Pfeil and Joe Renner, also a freshmen, won decisions for the Eagles.

Newman did not contest two weight classes and the Eagles won five of the remaining eight matches to make the outcome decisive.