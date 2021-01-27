Eagles win two of three at Midwest Duals

Chadron State College wrestlers won two of three matches Saturday during the Midwest Duals hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The Eagles lost 31-14 to No. 10 ranked Adams State 31-14 before defeating the University of Central Missouri 42-6 and No. 23 Newman University of Kansas 30-12.
CSC struggled through the first six matches versus Adams State, which has nationally ranked contestants at four of those weights.
The Eagles’ winners included freshman Rowdy Pfeil at 174 pounds and sophomore Eli Hinojosa, at 197, both of whom posted major decisions, and sophomore Mason Watt, who managed a first period pin.
CSC’s Tate Allison put up a good fight against Adams State’s Aaden Valdez, but lost 3-2.
Central Missouri was open in four weight classes and did not pose much of a challenge in the team scoring. CSC also won four of the six remaining matches decisively, including pins by Tate Stoddard at 125 pounds and Hinojosa at 197.
Pfeil and Joe Renner, also a freshmen, won decisions for the Eagles.
Newman did not contest two weight classes and the Eagles won five of the remaining eight matches to make the outcome decisive.
Pfeil and Hinojosa completed the day with 3-0 records. Each gave up just a single escape versus their Newman foes. Preston Renner finished the day 2-1 by winning his match 5-3.
In addition, Joe Ritzen scored a 9-3 verdict at 141 pounds over No. 12 ranked Tyler Lawley for the upset of the day.
Sebastian Robles secured the Eagles’ only pin in the dual during the first period of the 149-pound bout.
"Every time we compete," said CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter, "we are getting more things right. We're a young team, and that means we have mental mistakes. Our goal is to improve each time we compete.”
The Eagles travel were to visit Colorado State-Pueblo, which is tied for 30th in the national poll and has two ranked individuals, for a Thursday dual at 6 p.m
The Midwest Duals’ results:
Adams State 31, Chadron State 14
125--Isaiah DeLaCerda, ASU, pinned Tate Stoddard, 2:49; 133--Jonathan Andreatta, ASU, major dec. Joe Taylor, 10-1; 141--Angel Flores, ASU, dec. Joe Ritzen, 9-7; 149--Noah Hermosillo, ASU, dec. Sebastian Robles, 7-4; 157--Dylan Udero, ASU, pinned Preston Renner, 6:48.
165--Aaden Valdez, ASU, dec. Tate Allison, 3-2; 174--Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, major dec. Cody Lewis,10-2; 184--Gavin Davy, ASU, pinned Joe Renner, 4:13; 197--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, major dec. Cole Gustavson, 12-2; Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, pinned Nathan Ellis, 1:26.
Chadron State 42, Central Missouri 6
125--Tate Stoddard, CSC, pinned Trevor Wishne, 1:28; 133--Joe Taylor, CSC, won by forfeit; 141--Joe Ritzen, CSC, won by forfeit; 149--Sebastian Robles, CSC, won by forfeit; 157--John Ridle, CMS, dec. Preston Renner, 9-5.
165--Emmett Kuntz, CMS, dec. Tate Allison, 4-2. 174--Rowdy Pfeil, CSC dec. Bryce Faworski, 7-2; 184--Joe Renner, CSC, dec. Jack Goin, 7-2; 197--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, pinned Joe Brady, 5:32; Hwt--Mason Watt, CSC, won by forfeit.
Chadron State 30, Kansas Newman 12
125--JJ Gilbert, Newman, pinned Tate Stoddard, 2:49; 133--Joe Taylor, CSC, won by forfeit; 141--Joe Ritzen, CSC, dec. Tyler Lawley, 8-3; 149--Sebastian Robles, pinned Brecken Phipps, 2:53; 157--Preston Renner, CSC, Baylor Smith, 5-3.
165--Tate Allison, CSC, won by forfeit; 174--Rowdy Pfeil, CSC, dec. JD Johnson, 3-1; 184--Nate Panagakis, Newman, dec. Joe Renner, 5-3 in OT; 197--Eli Hinojosa, CSC, dec. Ivan Balavage, 8-1; Hwt--Jake Stoneberger, Newman, dec. Mason Watt, 12-6.