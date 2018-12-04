With the Black Hills looking more like the inside of a snow globe every day, the unofficial start to winter has arrived as Terry Peak Ski Area plans to open this weekend.
"It's a really good forecast for making snow right now," said Linda Derosier, Terry Peak marketing director, on Tuesday. "We've received 27 inches since Nov. 1."
The mountain near Lead — which Derosier said drew 100,000 trips down the ski runs last winter — will open for Friday, Saturday and Sunday before closing again next week. The peak will open for good — seven days a week — beginning Friday, Dec. 14.
Crews are now manufacturing snow to add to the natural accumulation, a reality given the varied climate in the Black Hills.
"Because of our banana belt weather, we know the man-made snow can hold up better and longer than natural snow," Derosier said.
Terry Peak's peak attendance, Derosier said, will come the week between Christmas and New Year's. Beginning the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Terry Peak will host its first Jammin' the Peak Music Series event. A live band plays from 2 to 6 p.m., with a special "night ski" from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
This weekend, Stewart Lift, Snow Carpet, and Surprise Lifts will operate and discounted tickets will be sold at Stewart Lodge.
Last month, the new owners of Deer Mountain — also called Mystic Miner Ski Area — said they plan to clean up the ski hill and sell to new buyers. They did not have any plans to be open for skiing this season.