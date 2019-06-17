Forty four votes were cast by midday Monday in the municipal runoff elections taking place in Rapid City's third and fourth electoral wards, according to the Pennington County Auditor's Office.
County Auditor Cindy Mohler said that all of the ballots her office has tallied so far were submitted in person at the County Administration Building on Monday, the first day residents of Wards 3 and 4 could vote early in the June 25 runoff. She said that no mail-in ballots were collected Monday.
With a week remaining in a contest that will result in the election of at least one new face to the Rapid City Council, campaign ads have popped up across town and online in support of the top vote-getters who emerged from inconclusive races the night of the June 4 general election. No one candidate in either the four-way race in Ward 3 or the three-way race in Ward 4 earned the qualifying 50 percent of the popular vote plus one, triggering a second election in which the top two finishers from both races will compete.
The election in Ward 3 will seat a new councilman regardless of outcome as Councilman Steve Laurenti did not seek re-election. Vying for Laurenti's seat are Gregory Strommen, a partner with local law firm Banks, Kappleman and Strommen, and Jeffrey Bailie, who works remotely as a professor of education for Purdue University.
Neither candidate lacks for government experience. Strommen now serves on the State Gaming Commission, to which he was appointed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in 2018. Bailie, meanwhile, has sat on the Rapid City Mayor's committee on persons with disabilities since 1985 and previously served on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Board.
In Ward 4, City Council President Amanda Scott is defending a seat she has held since 2012 from Lance Lehmann, who manages the Millstone restaurant on Lacrosse Street. He has been supported in his bid for election by Ward 4's second representative on the city council, John Roberts.
Scott recently said that she believes campaign letters circulated by her opponent mischaracterized her voting record, claims with which Lehmann disagreed.
The four candidates have been invited to meet for a forum that will be held at 6:30 p.m. today in the Canyon Lake Activity Center at 2900 Canyon Lake Road. A second panel discussion has been scheduled for June 24 at the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center at 315 North Fourth Street. It also begins at 6:30 p.m.
Polls will open on June 25 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.