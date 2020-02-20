Eat pancakes, help Black Hills Works

The Rushmore Lions Club and Black Hills Works will host their 59th annual pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Black Hills Works Learning Institute building, 3603 Range Road, Rapid City.

Admission is $8 per person at the door. Children 8 and younger can eat for free. Breakfast will be served by the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology football team.

All proceeds will benefit Black Hills Works. Andy Bartling with Modern Woodmen of America will match up to $2,500 of the funds raised.

Funds raised this year will support the Adopt-A-Home project. Black Hills Works offers more than 30 affordable home options for local citizens with disabilities. Maintenance, upgrade accommodations, and other enhancements are needed so that everyone has a place they can feel at home.

