EBSTEIN: How did we get so mean?

I received an email the other day from the bagel store that I have frequented for over two decades. Yes, even after carbs became out of vogue, I am still religious in my support and consumption.

In this surprising email, the storeowner mandated that customers be nicer. Specifically, we should understand that as they are beginning to take challah orders for Rosh Hashanah,

“Any customer exhibiting behavior deemed unacceptable or unreasonable may be refused service that day or possibly longer depending on the severity of the event. We have ZERO TOLERANCE.”

I have read about abuses suffered by those serving customers, but it was never this close to home. It made me wonder why we are so mean and how we can self-correct.

Evidence of this new meanness is all around us. Here are just a few examples.

A customer at McDonald’s in Ravenna, Ohio, stormed behind a counter and demanded that the McDonald’s employee make her a Slurpee with all three flavors mixed together. Before the incident was over, she landed multiple punches on two McDonald’s employees. On her way out and handcuffed, the attacker explained that she’d been “up all day.” The last part sounds like most of us.