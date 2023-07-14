Discussion to reinstate runoff elections in Rapid City began Wednesday during the Legal and Finance Committee meeting.

Concerns arose regarding runoffs this year, when five candidates ran for Rapid City mayor making it possible that one candidate could be elected with as little as 21% of the vote.

If the ordinance is adopted, all elections including aldermen races would require a majority of the votes to be elected.

Mayor Jason Salamun made it one of his priorities during the election, and the ordinance was discussed during the transition period. He requested an ordinance be drafted and put on the agenda.

Runoff elections were previously mandatory under state law until the legislature changed it in 2009 to make the default no runoff elections, City Attorney Joel Landeen said during the meeting.

"Really it's up to you, but I think it kind of opened people's eyes like 'is that something we really want?' It doesn't mean it will happen again," Landeen said. "We went 10 years from repealing the runoffs till it happened, but if this situation does happen again, it seemed to me that it did change people's opinions about runoff."

In 2019, the city repealed runoff elections because it made sense at the time, especially when most elections before then hadn't had more than two candidates for mayor.

A leading reason as to why the city removed runoff elections in the first place was because it costs more.

When it comes to runoff elections costing more money though, Salamun mentioned that there were still expenses for the recount and delays on finding out who won the election.

Alderman Bill Evans, Ward 2, asked why this was happening so soon after the election and said it would help if they had a little bit more justification other than people complaining.

"Before we go implementing a new ordinance or changing things back, we really need to have some justification and the rationale behind it," Evans said. "I think we need to do a little more exploration before we go approving anything like this."

He also shared that he was concerned about making the flip before having any discussions or getting feedback from the new council members.

Alderman Kevin Maher, Ward 3, said he will support the ordinance. He heard that there was no bigger issue while campaigning and that he doesn't think the wait should happen because it has to be done before the end of September for it to take affect next year.

Salamun said they could push it back, but he thinks it would be best while it's still "fresh in people's minds." He also said it's important to discuss it with healthy debate to figure out the best interest of the community.

"Rarely do you have an item like this that the entire council agree on," he said. "So, I think I expected some debate and I think that's good. At the end of the day, I do think the best option is to make sure that the next time we have an election for mayor that that person receives the 50% plus one of the vote."

The committee had the options to send it to council with a recommendation to either approve or deny it, send it without a recommendation or to table it.

The legal and finance committee unanimously voted to send it to Monday night's city council meeting with no recommendations so more discussion can be held.