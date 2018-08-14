RAPID CITY | Alice Emma England peacefully passed from this life and joined her husband of 65 years, Jim, her nine brothers and sisters, and many friends in heaven on Sunday morning, Aug. 12, 2018.
Alice was a truly wonderful woman — a strong Christian; a loving and patient Air Force wife; a warm and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; a considerate friend; a patriotic American; and a staunch Republican.
She sadly leaves behind her daughter, Pat Koerlin (Ken, “her favorite son-in-law”) of Rapid City; her sons, Mike (Nancy) of Niceville, FL, Bob of Sturgis, and Bill (Sherri) of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Chad (Jen), Scott, Allison, Kristen, Catherine, Erin, and Katelin; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Addison.
Alice was a farm girl, born and raised in a large and loving family near Greaney, MN. After graduating from high school, she worked for Bell Telephone in Duluth, when she caught the attention of a dashing young Air Force airman. The rest is history. They married in 1952, and embarked on a nomadic Air Force life of service and travel, acquiring four kids along the way.
Alice and Jim retired from the Air Force in 1975 and finally sort of settled down in the Black Hills, but not really. Jim owned a bustling real estate company and even sold their own home out from under her a couple times. They owned and operated two lovely resorts in the Black Hills that kept them very busy for a few years. They owned about eight RVs over the years and traveled extensively to visit family and countless friends across America.
Alice really loved the Black Hills. Although she and Jim were globe-trotters, she was always anxious to return home. Alice was also a “golf widow,” but she was OK with that...she had time to visit local friends and keep up with family. She loved to read western novels, watch Fox News, and listen to local country radio. She was also active over the years in charity: she visited and helped the elderly in some of the local nursing homes, volunteered at the hospital, and counseled expectant mothers.
Alice lived out her final few years in comfort and contentment among friends at Holiday Hills Estates in Rapid City. Her family extends their most sincere thanks to the management (thanks Darren), staff, and nursing staff for their thoughtfulness and consideration and many kindnesses.
Alice will be greatly missed by family and friends. Like Jim, who passed away last year, she will surely live on in the warm memories and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of whom she was so very proud.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to an Alzheimer research charity.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.