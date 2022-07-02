10th annual Native POP expands to 2 days

The 10th annual Native POP: People of the Plains will take place July 9 and 10 at Main Street Square in Rapid City. This juried Indigenous art show, Native American art market and cultural celebration is a free annual event. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Native POP is expanding to a two-day event.

Before the event in Rapid City, a juried art show and opening awards reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 at Dahl Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Search for Native POP: People of the Plains Artist Banquet & Honoring.

Art enthusiasts will get a first look at work by nearly 50 of the Great Plains’ best established and emerging artists who will be featured in the Native POP art market. Prize money totaling $18,500 will be awarded.

The evening includes light hors d’oeuvres. Those who have been instrumental to Native POP’s foundation and all relatives affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored.

Native POP’s art market and culture bearer demonstrations are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9, with vendors, informational booths, Native-owned food trucks including the local Sergeant Popper’s Popcorn and Bean There, Done That! coffee truck and more.

An opening grand entry and prayer and honorary drum stampede begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Red Ribbon Skirt Society at 10:30 a.m., Wacipi time with Wambli Ska at 11 a.m., a Horse Nation presentation at noon, the Pine Ridge Flute Society at 1 p.m., and Dances with Words at 2 p.m.

A designer fashion showcase at 3 p.m., emceed by “Eskimo Pie Say No,” will feature K. Looking Horse Designs from New York, Designs by Della from the Crow Nation, and local Oglala designers Mocca Cin Soul, Zuya Arts and Sam’s Auntie Wear.

A music showcase will wrap up July 9 events, starting with an open mic at 4 p.m. Wanbli Ohitikawin and Cranston Joel perform at 5:15 p.m., followed by Welby June at 6 p.m., Arrow Evolution at 6:45 p.m. and The Reddmen at 7:45 p.m.

The Native POP art market and culture bearer demonstrations continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10, with an opening grand entry and prayer and honorary drum stampede at 10 a.m. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society will be at 10:30 a.m., Wacipi time with Wambli Ska at 11 a.m., a Horse Nation presentation at noon, the Pine Ridge Flute Society at 1 p.m., Dances with Words at 1:45 p.m. and comedian “Eskimo Pie Say No” at 2:15 p.m.

The first-ever Native POP Catwalk Challenge at 2:30 p.m. features fashions by emerging designers, who created their pieces in an eight-hour time span.

The music showcase begins with an open mic at 4 p.m. followed by a musical showcase with Bert Malcom at 5 p.m., Tiana Spotted Thunder at 5:45 p.m., and Scotti Clifford and The Spirits Cry at 6:30 p.m.

Native POP encourages everyone to support Great Plains artists year-round. For more information, go to nativepop.org or email info@nativepop.org.

