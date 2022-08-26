14 Suzie Cappa artists' work displayed at fair

Fourteen artists from the Suzie Cappa Art Center in Rapid City submitted their work to be judged and displayed at the Fine Arts building during this year's Central States Fair. Nineteen pieces total were shown, each showcasing the uniqueness of the artists at Suzie Cappa Art Center. The art styles included handweaving, traditional and abstract acrylic painting, watercolor, drawing, printing, mixed media and sculpture. All of the artists earned ribbons or awards, including Best of Show, Judge's Choice and Best of Class.

Bob Lew, Suzie Cappa 2022 Artist of the Year -- First place (cat painting), second place (abandoned barn painting)

Tommy Tamayo -- first place and Judge’s Choice (birch trees painting)

Tyler Engel –- first place and Judge’s Choice (train painting)

Sheryl Finch –- first place (windmill painting), first place (church print)

Nancy Weiss -– second place (white dog painting), second place (wall hanging)

Aaron Flack –- first place (truck painting), first place (whale print)

Jonna Montgomery –- first place and Best of Class (jester soft sculpture)

Racheal Raduenz – second place (flower print)

Jeff McGlade – second place (cow painting), third place (flower painting)

Paige Severson – first place (deer mixed media)

Maureen Conley – first place (multicolor ink)

Mike Leithauser – first place and Best of Show (rooster painting), third place (dog painting)

Jill Holien – second place and Judge’s Choice (head sculpture)

Sapphire Simmons – first place (wall hanging)

Suzie Cappa Art Center and Gallery, part of Black Hills Works, was founded in 2001 in memory of artist Suzie Cappa. The center provides a supportive, inspiring environment where artists can create, exhibit and sell their work. Thirty artists work in the studio at 722 St. Joseph St. in Rapid City. The artists use a variety of mediums including fabric art, painting, drawing, sculpture and mixed media. The downtown gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to suziecappaart.com.