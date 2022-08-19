1880 train celebrates 65 years

All aboard! A “double header” train ride and special events on Saturday will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the 1880 Train.

The weekend of Aug. 20 marks the 65th anniversary of the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957. In its early days, the train traveled a five-mile route from Hill City to the former logging and mining camp of “Oblivion.” Oblivion is now the halfway point on the route the train travels between Hill City and Keystone.

“The fact that we’re 65 years old puts us as one of the oldest steam train excursions continually operating in the nation, so we’re pretty proud of that,” said Nate Anderson, business operations manager for the 1880 Train. “There’s pride in the fact that our crews have beautifully restored 10 train cars and these locomotives (108 and 110).”

On Saturday, a special “double header” train will depart at 2:30 p.m., from Hill City. A “double header” uses two steam engines – locomotives 108 and 110 -- pulling together at the head of the train. This run also features a record number of passenger cars pulled over the line. Locomotive 108 was recently restored and locomotive 110 was restored in 2001.

Visitors can ride the train on one of its usual runs that day, but the 2:30 p.m. “double header” is unique, said Nate Anderson, operations manager for the 1880 Train. Photographer VIP passes are being sold for $108 each, or those who simply want to ride the train can get regularly priced passes - $34 for adults, $17 for children 12 and younger. Go to 1880train.com/reservations.php or call 605-574-2222 for tickets.

“We’re celebrating all day but that 2:30 trip is the important one,” Anderson said. “We’ll go to our halfway point (Oblivion) that was the original destination of the train in 1957 and we’ll stop there and let photographers off that bought VIP passes. We’ll do a photo run-by – we’ll back the train up and the train will come steaming by the photographers two or three times to give them action shots and photos.”

“The Photography Pass will give a ground level view of two locomotives thundering by. While the practice is common today with modern diesels, balancing the pulling power of two turn-of-the-century steam locomotives is a difficult task for our engineering crew and looks great on film,” he said.

Oblivion has doubled as a historic movie set where Disney’s “Scandalous John” was filmed in 1971, “Orphan Train” was filmed in 1979, and the “Snow Train” episode of “Gunsmoke” was filmed in 1970.

The Photographers VIP passes include access to many of the behind-the-scenes areas of the 1880 Train and tours of the engine shop.

Passengers on the 2:30 p.m. “double header” trip will get about 45 extra minutes of time on the train because of the photo run-by at Oblivion.

Hobo stew and ‘Gunsmoke’

The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is commemorating the 1880 Train’s anniversary on Saturday evening with a reception and a screening of “Snow Train,” a two-part episode of the CBS television series “Gunsmoke.” “Snow Train” featured the 1880 Train and was filmed in the Black Hills in March 1970. Admission to the museum all day before the reception is free.

A limited number of tickets for the reception fundraiser are still available. Tickets are $30 per person or $45 per couple. To reserve tickets, contact sdsrrrm@gmail.com or 605-574-9000. Some tickets will be available at the door.

The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. at Hill City Center, 227 Walnut St. A hobo stew competition with cornbread, a cash bar, live and silent auctions that will include some “Gunsmoke”-related items start at 5:45 p.m.

Krull’s Market in Hill City and Pop’s Grocery in Hermosa are contributing grass-fed beef, potatoes, carrots and onions – the four traditional ingredients in hobo stew – and three restaurants are cooking up their distinctive versions of hobo stew.

“Hobo stew has its origins in hobos that rode the rails in the early days,” said Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum. “Each one of the restaurants is going to be making batches of stew and they’re going to put their own spin on it. Everyone will be able to taste each one, and there will be a people’s choice award.”

The evening also includes guest speakers – some of whom were extras or have memories of the the filming of “Snow Train.” During intermission, former Rapid City Journal reporter Marcia Donnan Mitchell will talk about interviewing actor James Arness during the filming of “Gunsmoke” in the Black Hills.

Arness starred as iconic sheriff Marshal Matt Dillon in “Gunsmoke.” The “Snow Train” episode originally aired Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, 1970. In "Snow Train," Dillon is trapped with passengers on a train by Sioux Indians looking for two men who sold poisoned whiskey on the reservation. “Snow Train” was significant because it was only the third time “Gunsmoke” had produced a two-part episode, Mills said.

"Snow Train" features many scenes on the train near Hill City and Custer, but filming in western South Dakota almost didn’t happen, Mills said.

“They were looking for a place that had snow. It was bone dry in the Black Hills in March of 1970, but all of a sudden we had one of our strange snow storms and we had 10 inches of snow, so all the production people packed up and came out here with the train operating through the snow,” Mills said. “If it hadn’t been for that little wonderful snow and the timing of it, (filming) never would have happened

Mills said in his biography, Arness described filming in the Black Hills as one of his favorite events in his career.

Proceeds from the reception and auctions will benefit the South Dakota State Railroad Museum. The museum is a nonprofit organization that shares the 1880 Train’s campus. Its mission is to collect, preserve and display items related to various railroads in South Dakota and to educate the public about railroads’ vital role in that state.

‘Keep history alive’

Marking the 1880 Train’s 65th anniversary is “a remarkable accomplishment in this day and age,” Mills said. “The whole operation started Aug. 18, 1957. At the time, it was one of the earlier events to get tourism going here. It’s one of the pioneers.”

The train was and continues to be a significant attraction for Black Hills tourism.

“None of this would have been possible without the insight and foresight of the folks in the 1950s that wanted to create a space where steam trains would be remembered for new generations and a lot of the community of Hill City,” he said.

“The 1880 Train with the double header steam locomotive and the museum have become a destination point for railroad fans around the country,” Mills said. “We’re literally getting folks in here weekly from different countries and we’re able to share our culture and railroad history with new generations and folks all over the world. We’re doing our best to keep history alive.”

Over the past three decades, locomotives 110 and 108 have been restored, and 10 train cars have as well. The restored locomotives can pull twice the number of cars, Anderson said. Now, on a typical day during the busy summer tourist season, the train has the capacity to carry up to 400 passengers per round trip, and up to 1600 passengers per day. The train is limited to pulling seven cars, Anderson said, because terrain between Battle Creek and the canyon wall in Keystone isn’t large enough to a longer train.

Anderson worked on the restoration of locomotive 110. The engineers who run the non-computerized locomotives are preserving history, especially during Saturday’s “double header.”

“A ‘double header’ requires coordination. Our Railroad Operations Manager, Mike Grimm, has been here easily 35 years or more. He’s the real workhorse behind the beauty of the locomotive and engine crew that runs the train,” Anderson said.

“(Running the train) with two old steam locomotives takes a lot of hand signals and eye contact between engineers to make sure they’re pulling an equal amount of power. It’s an old-fashioned challenge,” he said.

Since its beginning in 1957, the 1880 Train has added special fall and winter events so area residents have more opportunities to ride. On Sunday nights from Memorial Day to the Sturgis motorcycle rally, there’s a Sunday night “old West shoot-out” during the 5 p.m. train trip.

Coming up on Sept. 10 is the Wine Train, where riders can sample an assortment of wines produced in South Dakota. The train’s Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 features a variety of South Dakota-brewed beers, homemade bratwurst and potato salad from Hill City’s Alpine Inn.

From Thanksgiving to Christmas, children can meet Santa and visit the North Pole on the Holiday Express, the 1880 Train’s Christmas event. This year, the Holiday Express will be extended until New Year’s Eve weekend because of so many requests from winter visitors to the Black Hills, Anderson said.