76th annual Central States Fair opens Friday

Affordable family fun with some new carnival rides, a standout PRCA rodeo finals event, and a full grandstand lineup are just part of this year’s Central States Fair. The 76th annual fair opens Friday and continues through Aug. 28. There will be free gate admission the final day of the carnival and limited fair activities on Aug. 29.

Carnival Americana came to the Central States Fairgrounds several days ahead of time to implement safety precautions as COVID-19 cases continue rising in the Black Hills.

“The carnival workers have been vaccinated,” Central States Fair general manager Ron Jeffries said. “The carnival arrived a week early to clean and sanitize and service all of their rides. They’ve washed the trucks that haul (the equipment). They’re really making a huge effort to make sure everything is clean and safe.”

The fair itself has some COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided on the fairgrounds. Face masks are optional but welcome.

“We’ll follow any South Dakota Department of Health rules and guidelines that come out,” Jeffries said. “A lot of people are vaccinated, so that’s a good thing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}