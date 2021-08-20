76th annual Central States Fair opens Friday

Affordable family fun with some new carnival rides, a standout PRCA rodeo finals event, and a full grandstand lineup are just part of this year’s Central States Fair. The 76th annual fair opens Friday and continues through Aug. 28. There will be free gate admission the final day of the carnival and limited fair activities on Aug. 29.
Carnival Americana came to the Central States Fairgrounds several days ahead of time to implement safety precautions as COVID-19 cases continue rising in the Black Hills.
“The carnival workers have been vaccinated,” Central States Fair general manager Ron Jeffries said. “The carnival arrived a week early to clean and sanitize and service all of their rides. They’ve washed the trucks that haul (the equipment). They’re really making a huge effort to make sure everything is clean and safe.”
The fair itself has some COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided on the fairgrounds. Face masks are optional but welcome.
“We’ll follow any South Dakota Department of Health rules and guidelines that come out,” Jeffries said. “A lot of people are vaccinated, so that’s a good thing.”
The Grandstand lineup starts Friday with Supercross and a Demo Derby on Saturday. Kip Moore with Michael Ray will be in concert Aug. 22, Joe Nichols with Chase Bryant perform Aug. 23, and Travis Tritt with High Valley are the headliners Aug. 24. The PRCA Range Days Rodeo runs from Aug. 25 to 28, with the PRCA Extreme Bronc Finals Aug. 26.
The PRCA Extreme Bronc Finals is one of five national finals the PRCA hosts, and its $101,000 purse makes it the single largest payday in saddle bronc history, Jeffries said.
“To have that in South Dakota is a huge feather in our cap,” he said.
Nightly local entertainment, 4-H exhibits, animal judging, competitions and the popular German tent are some of the highlights on the fair’s roster. A complete schedule of fair activities is listed at centralstatesfair.com/events.
Jeffries describes this year’s fair as a budget-friendly vacation at home. Gate admission Monday through Friday before 3 p.m. is free. Grandstand passes for week-long admission are $59, super passes are $99 for admission for the entire duration of the fair, and single days passes are $35.
“We’ve had great support from the community in terms of sponsors and volunteers,” Jeffries said. “An event of this magnitude — those volunteers and sponsors are the reason we can keep everything so affordable.”