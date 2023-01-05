'A Chorus Line' opens Thursday

Singers and dancers in pursuit of a dream take the stage this week in “A Chorus Line.” The beloved musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Central High School theater in Rapid City.

The show is presented by Advocates for Creative Theatre Students, or ACTS, as a fundraiser to benefit local high school theater students’ trip to England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in June.

“A Chorus Line” will showcase some of the best and most well-known talent in the Black Hills, including Rowan Grace, a recent contestant on the TV series “The Voice.” The cast also includes the local theater students who will be traveling to Great Britain this summer.

They’re joined by adults from the community including Bridgett Farrugia of Seraphim Theatre, Randy Brown from Black Hills Playhouse, current ACTS president Holly Knox, and Joey Lore, the technical director of Central High School’s theater. Director Justin Speck describes the cast as “above and beyond.”

“A Chorus Line” is one of the longest running shows of all time. Its energetic score by Marvin Hamlisch features tunes such as the classic “Kiss Today Goodbye.” Audiences will take a heart-rending emotional journey with 16 performers who’ve been selected out of hundreds to audition for an unnamed Broadway musical. Along the way, the performers bare their souls as they tell their life stories — some tragic, some comic — and explain their love of dance.

The story is a bit of art imitating life for cast member Grace, who made it to the final top 10 in “The Voice” competition. The twist in “A Chorus Line” is that Grace’s character, Kristine, can’t actually sing well.

“Kristine is the only member of the company who unfortunately can’t sing,” Speck said. “Rowan embraced (the role) wholeheartedly. It takes a very talented singer to purposely sing off-key and… she does a fabulous job. It shows off her acting ability. She’s also a phenomenal dancer.”

“She and the gentleman who plays her husband in the show (Matthew Vidal) sing a duet… Kristine has gotten all these other roles because she looks good and she can dance well and that’s what’s revealed in her audition piece,” Speck said.

Through the course of the show, Speck said, everyone in the cast has “a moment to sing and a moment to dance and a moment to shine.”

“A Chorus Line” contains mature language and themes and should be considered a PG-13 show, Speck said. Families who want to take their children to live theater should watch for Central High School’s full-length two-hour Broadway version of “Frozen” in April.

Central High School is one of only 51 schools in the United States selected to perform the Broadway version of “Frozen,” Speck said. Central won the opportunity in a competition put on by Disney, Musical Theater International and the Educational Theater Association of America.

This week’s production of “A Chorus “Line” will be the first time in more than a decade that local musical theater fans have had an opportunity to see it performed live in the Black Hills. A 2006 production of “A Chorus Line” at Black Hills Playhouse was directed by Speck as well, and he’s happy to be directing it again.

ACTS is a local community and parent support group that produces a live production every three years, Speck said. Each production is chosen based on the local talent pool and whether it’s a show that’s been recently performed in the Black Hills, he added.

Each production is a project for mentoring and collaboration in the performing arts, and each show benefits local theater students who travel abroad. ACTS has previously produced “Hairspray,” “RENT,” “Newsies” and “Pippin,” among other plays and projects, including three seasons of Shakespeare in the Square. ACTS productions have sent more than 100 theater students on four international trips.

This summer’s trip to England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will introduce students to history, culture and “really great theater” across the globe, according to Speck.

“It puts a global view on students’ education,” he said. “Any type of travel opens your worldview. There’s so much more to the world and culture and civilization and art than what we may be exposed to in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“As an educator… real human interaction beyond the four walls of a classroom is always enlightening and always a beautiful experience for students who are about to embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether (they’re going) to college, vocational schools or the military. They realize the world beyond Rapid City is very accessible and very exciting and very different than what they’re used to,” Speck said.

Tickets for “A Chorus Line” are $30 per person and must be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68853. All seats are reserved.