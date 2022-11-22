'A Holiday Collection' to benefit OneHeart

Tickets are on sale now for “A Holiday Collection: Songs and Stories to Celebrate the Season,” to benefit OneHeart: A Place for Hope and Healing campus in Rapid City.

The event will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 in the Historic Theater of the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, 610 Columbus St., by calling 605-394-1786 or online at performingartsrc.org/events/a-holiday-collection-songs-and-stories-to-celebrate-the-season/.

“A Holiday Collection: Songs and Stories to Celebrate the Season” brings together local performers Dallas Chief Eagle, Joyce Jefferson, Jeff Kingsbury and others from Black Hills Community Theatre and the Black Hills Playhouse, with music by Darla Drew and members of the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra. Group musical numbers will also include members of Dakota Choral Union and local church choirs. Malcom Chapman and others will share stories of the season.

“A Holiday Collection” offers a more contemplative approach to the holidays and will feature music and stories from various traditions and cultures – Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Lakota – to better represent the diversity of the Rapid City community. The Lakota teach “Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ” – that “we all are related” – and Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza celebrations all feature lighted candles to serve as signs of hope in dark times. The goal of the show is to offer a message of how we humans should be in relation to one another, regardless of faith, race or other differences between us.

The show is dedicated to the memory of businessman and philanthropist Ray Hillenbrand and all graduates of the OneHeart program. In the last few years of his life, Hillenbrand focused on an initiative that sought to make Rapid City “the most caring community of its size in the nation.” OneHeart was born out of those efforts, and he was OneHeart’s biggest supporter until his death in May 2019.

“We couldn’t have opened the doors to OneHeart without Ray,” said Charity Doyle, executive director. “His legacy lives on in every person who leaves the campus with a place to live, steady employment, and a better quality of life.”

Nearly four years after a “transformation campus” was first proposed to reduce poverty and homelessness in Rapid City, OneHeart opened its doors to the first enrollees on Jan. 4, 2021. Its mission is to create pathways for those desiring to thrive by eliminating or mitigating many barriers that typically prevent people from escaping the crisis of poverty. It is a workforce development program that fosters stability by providing transitional housing and other basic needs at no cost to program participants so they can focus on healing from past traumas, gain further access to education, and improve job and life skills.

OneHeart partners with about three dozen agencies, including 11 represented on-site, to provide additional support services. OneHeart has served nearly 350 guests since opening – more than half of them children – and added more than 60 people to the local workforce.