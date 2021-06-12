A tragic accident leads to a career-changing opportunity for Rapid City illustrator

“Miraculously … I still have my hands and my brain. I feel so fortunate I didn’t have a traumatic brain injury,” she said. “It was like the universe saying, ‘Stop puttering around and do your art.’

“It’s been a strange mixed blessing. I’ve been able to dive into Tiny & Snail, and this book opportunity came up,” she said. “It’s kind of amazing what can happen out of tragedy.”

Nixon spent about 2-1/2 years working on the book illustrations, which she hand draws aided by the program Procreate on her iPad. Her own dog, a Chihuahua-terrier mix named Lucy, inspired the illustrations for the dog in “Best Day Ever!” Nixon said she also had photos of herself taken doing various activities, and she referenced those as she drew the boy for the story.

“I think the publishing company had simplistic illustrations in mind but as time went on, I was able to include a lot more details and I had a lot of fun. It was definitely a learning experience,” she said. “It’s fun that I had my dog as a model and I can insert myself in the story, and I think that’s why they wanted a wheelchair user. There’s an authenticity of the way the boy moves and the tasks the dog does for the boy … somebody who’s not in a wheelchair couldn’t quite know.