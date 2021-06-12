A tragic accident leads to a career-changing opportunity for Rapid City illustrator

The accident that left Leah Nixon a paraplegic has led her to a dream career. Nixon debuts as a children’s book illustrator this month with the release of “Best Day Ever!”
The book tells the story of a boundary-pushing pup and her exasperated boy, unconditional love and the challenges of always trying to be on your best behavior.
“Best Day Ever!” is written by award-winning author and poet Marilyn Singer of Brooklyn, N.Y., who has authored more than 100 books for children and young adults. “Best Day Ever!” will be released on June 29 and can be pre-ordered at Books-A-Million, Target and Amazon.
Singer and Nixon have never met, but their story and illustrations are an ideal pairing.
“At the heart of it, it’s a story about a dog and her boy and it goes through a typical day of waking up and the trouble this little dog gets into,” Nixon said. “When I read the story, I said, ‘It sounds exactly like me and my dog.’ … Energetic, super loving and sweet. … She’ll pick things up off the floor for me. She likes sitting on my lap. She’s a little naughty, too.
“The publishing company (Clarion Books/Houghlin Mifflin Harcourt Books for Young Readers) reached out to me. They were looking for an illustrator in a wheelchair. They had this (story) for a long time,” Nixon said. “After the accident happened … they asked if I would want to submit illustrations. It’s kind of like a magical thing that it all worked out. It was a perfect first book for me. It was pretty wild.”
Nixon, 32, of Rapid City, has been drawing since the age of 3. She dreamed of a career in art. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in oil painting from Washington University in St. Louis.
Finding a way to support herself as an artist was challenging, she said, and Nixon eventually went to work for Habitat for Humanity as a full-time builder.
“I loved getting to work with women who would be owning their own homes in the future and teaching them skills with power tools,” she said.
On the same day in 2017 she started working for Habitat, Nixon and her sister, Grace, launched the website for their own stationery company, Tiny & Snail. Nixon illustrates greeting cards and other Tiny & Snail products.
In August 2018, Nixon was working on a Habitat for Humanity home build when a forklift tipped over and fell on her, leaving her trapped under the machine’s crushing weight for about 30 minutes until she was removed by the Rapid City Fire Department and rushed to the hospital.
Her spine was severed, leaving her back, core and legs paralyzed from the armpits down. Nixon had multiple surgeries including an above-the-knee amputation on her right leg.
One of the first questions Nixon asked in the intensive care unit when she was able to communicate was, “Can I still draw?”
“Miraculously … I still have my hands and my brain. I feel so fortunate I didn’t have a traumatic brain injury,” she said. “It was like the universe saying, ‘Stop puttering around and do your art.’
“It’s been a strange mixed blessing. I’ve been able to dive into Tiny & Snail, and this book opportunity came up,” she said. “It’s kind of amazing what can happen out of tragedy.”
Nixon spent about 2-1/2 years working on the book illustrations, which she hand draws aided by the program Procreate on her iPad. Her own dog, a Chihuahua-terrier mix named Lucy, inspired the illustrations for the dog in “Best Day Ever!” Nixon said she also had photos of herself taken doing various activities, and she referenced those as she drew the boy for the story.
“I think the publishing company had simplistic illustrations in mind but as time went on, I was able to include a lot more details and I had a lot of fun. It was definitely a learning experience,” she said. “It’s fun that I had my dog as a model and I can insert myself in the story, and I think that’s why they wanted a wheelchair user. There’s an authenticity of the way the boy moves and the tasks the dog does for the boy … somebody who’s not in a wheelchair couldn’t quite know.
“I could not have written a more suitable book for me to illustrate,” Nixon said. “Illustrating this book has honestly been part of my healing process.”
Rapid City residents may recognize some familiar settings in “Best Day Ever!”
“I used several different parks in Rapid City as a reference for the parks that the boy goes to. There’s a scene with Canyon Lake in there, and a scene with the dog park, so that might be fun for people who live here,” Nixon said.
Nixon said she and Singer talked after the book’s illustrations were complete.
“She’s just delightful. I think she’s very happy with how the whole thing turned out, as am I,” Nixon said.
“Best Day Ever!” will undoubtedly be one of the stories Nixon reads to her own daughter. Nixon and her husband, Kelsey Fitzgerald, are expecting their first child in mid-July.
Nixon hopes “Best Day Ever!” is the first of many children’s books to come.
“I would love to illustrate some more,” she said. “I hope my debut book has a strong enough launch that I might be considered for other books. … It’s been a crazy journey, but I’m ultimately very grateful.”